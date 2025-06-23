Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1h

The more progressive the judges they more they behave like feudal nobility or Medieval church primates.

I like calling prelates “primates” since they serve in the Ape of the Church.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture