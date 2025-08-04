The only thing that I hate more than Jessica Tarlov’s voice is her ideology and her penchant for lying while believing she is not lying.

She just said that Trump is lying when he says 15 million people aren’t going to get kicked off their insurance.

She might be right if she is talking about the people who never should have been on it in the first place (illegal aliens can’t qualify at the federal level but the states have been using federal Medicaid money to provide it to them), or people who are unwilling to meet the work requirements. I ran this down a few weeks ago but never wrote about it because I – and you – know the Democrats are lying their arses off about it.

To understand what is happening, we need to draw context from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for comparison. The ACA (enacted in 2010) expanded Medicaid eligibility to adults with incomes up to 138% of the FPL (Federal Poverty Level - effectively 133% plus a 5% income disregard) and introduced the Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) methodology for determining eligibility. The OBBBA modifies this framework by adding restrictions and administrative requirements, particularly for expansion populations and noncitizens, without altering the core 138% FPL threshold established by the ACA. The Supreme Court’s 2012 ruling in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius made Medicaid expansion optional, and the OBBBA further disincentivizes expansion in non-participating states by removing FMAP incentives.

I used Grok to look at the actual bill and list all the ways someone might lose their coverage, and what follows is the result.

Specific Medicaid Eligibility Provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)The OBBBA introduces several changes to Medicaid eligibility, effective at various points, which impact who can enroll and under what conditions. Here are the key provisions:

Community Engagement (Work) Requirement: Provision: The OBBBA introduces a "community engagement requirement" for most Medicaid recipients, mandating at least 80 hours per month of work, volunteering, or school attendance to maintain coverage. Recipients must verify compliance monthly. Impact: This requirement could lead to coverage loss for enrollees, particularly part-time workers or caregivers, who fail to meet the reporting or activity thresholds. The complexity of documentation may discourage eligible individuals from reapplying.



Increased Eligibility Re-Verification Frequency: Provision: Starting after December 2026, Medicaid expansion enrollees must re-verify their eligibility twice a year, instead of once annually. Impact: This increased administrative burden could result in eligible individuals losing coverage due to missed paperwork, especially in states with outdated technology or where language barriers exist.



Cost-Sharing Requirements for Expansion Adults: Provision: Effective October 1, 2028, Medicaid recipients with incomes at or above 100% of the federal poverty level (FPL) will face cost-sharing of up to $35 per service, capped at 5% of family income. Exemptions apply to primary care, mental health, substance use disorder services, and services at federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), behavioral health clinics, and rural health clinics. Impact: This introduces out-of-pocket costs for some Medicaid enrollees, potentially affecting access to care for low-income individuals in the expansion population.



Restrictions on Noncitizen Eligibility: Provision: Effective October 1, 2026, Medicaid eligibility for "qualified aliens" is restricted. Categories such as humanitarian entrants (e.g., refugees, asylees, and humanitarian parolees) are no longer eligible. Only Lawful Permanent Residents, certain Cuban/Haitian entrants, and Citizens of Freely Associated States remain eligible. Impact: This change excludes many lawfully present immigrants, including refugees and asylees, from Medicaid coverage, potentially leaving thousands without insurance.



Limits on Emergency Medicaid for Noncitizens: Provision: Starting October 1, 2026, federal matching payments for Emergency Medicaid are limited to the state’s regular Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP - percentage of Medicaid costs that the federal government reimburses to states) for individuals who would otherwise qualify for Medicaid expansion but are ineligible due to immigration status. Impact: This reduces federal funding for emergency care for noncitizens, potentially straining state budgets and limiting access to emergency services.



Sunsetting Increased FMAP Incentive: Provision: Effective January 1, 2026, states that newly adopt Medicaid expansion will no longer receive a temporary five-percentage-point FMAP increase for non-expansion populations, as provided under the American Rescue Plan Act. Impact: This removes a financial incentive for states that have not yet expanded Medicaid, potentially discouraging future expansions and limiting eligibility in non-expansion states.



System to Prevent Duplicate State Enrollment: Provision: By October 1, 2029, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) must establish a system to prevent individuals from enrolling in Medicaid in multiple states. Impact: This aims to enhance program integrity but may create additional administrative hurdles for eligible individuals moving between states.



Prohibition on CMS Eligibility Rules Enforcement: Provision: The OBBBA prohibits the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from implementing or enforcing eligibility rules for Medicaid (and related programs like CHIP and the Medicare Savings Program) until October 1, 2034. Impact: This freeze on new eligibility rules could limit federal oversight and updates to Medicaid eligibility criteria, potentially affecting how states determine eligibility and leading to variations in access.



Payment Reductions for Erroneous Payments: Provision: Starting in 2030, when erroneous payments (e.g., for ineligible individuals or overpayments) exceed 3% of total payments, CMS must reduce federal matching funds to states. The definition of improper payments now includes cases with insufficient information to confirm eligibility. Impact: This could pressure states to tighten eligibility verification processes, potentially leading to stricter criteria and coverage losses for eligible individuals due to administrative errors.



All of this is reasonable and necessary.