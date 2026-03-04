Unlicensed Punditry

Tomas Pajaros
8h

it really cannot be said enough: those standing with Iran, condemning this campaign, are standing with:

Jew-killers

wife-stoners

daughter-honor-killers

gay-building-throwers.

.

we know you by the company you keep.

Tomas Pajaros
8h

current Prime Minister could stand to re/read Kipling (if indeed he ever has).

First declining our request to use their bases

then seeing his own territory and people bombed by Iran

reconsidered . . .

