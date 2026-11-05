I mentioned yesterday how dismayed I was that in the aftermath of our shellacking on Tuesday, there are the expected people on the left and a surprising number on the right who want the U.S. government to “do something” about the price of tea in China (archaic reference alert).

It reminded me of reading about how, on January 10, 1794, James Madison rose in the House of Representatives to challenge a proposal to provide financial assistance to French refugees who had fled the violence in Saint-Domingue (present-day Haiti).

Setting aside the fact that Americans are still paying for benevolence program in Haiti some 232 years later, Madison did not question the suffering of the refugees or the humanitarian impulse behind the appropriation, rather whether Congress possessed the constitutional authority to spend taxpayers’ money on charity.

According to the Annals of Congress, Madison declared:

“Charity is no part of the legislative duty of the government.”

He continued:

“It would puzzle any gentleman to lay his finger on any part of the Constitution which would authorize the government to interpose in the relief of the St. Domingo sufferers.”

The congressional record also describes Madison’s concern that he could not identify constitutional authority permitting Congress to spend constituents’ money on objects of benevolence, but the money was spent anyway and as a way to get around Madison’s iron clad objections, we took a $15,000 credit against what France owed us so it wasn’t technically taxpayer money – a little bookkeeping sleight of hand of sorts.

One of the historical objections to such “benevolence” was that it leads to a loss of independence – a “he who pays the piper, calls the tune” sort of situation which is about as anti-liberty as it gets. People depending upon government must abide by its rules and regulations to get that benevolence in the form of cash. Once you sign up, you sign up for the whole enchilada of limitations and surveillance to which one must submit to continue keeping the gravy train running on time.

But individual liberties of the beneficiaries of such “benevolence” are not the only victims of oversight and control – the cash for such programs must come from taxpayers, who have absolutely no say in where, how, and to whom their money gets transferred and since economic and individual liberty are inexorably intertwined, there is no question that the liberty of those expected to fill the coffers for that “benevolence” is also invariably compromised.

Madison’s objection was evidently the last time anyone in government could be shamed about such spending since today, depending on how broadly we define benevolence, roughly two-thirds to three-quarters of federal spending now goes toward social insurance, income support, healthcare, and other programs intended to provide financial or material benefits to individuals. That seems a remarkable proportion when considered against Madison’s objection to spending $15,000 for humanitarian relief.

Which brings me to the “affordability” crisis, and how the newly anointed Democrat controlled government deigns to “solve” it.

The Democrat’s own Space Cadet, Senator Mark Kelly was interviewed recently and indicated he supported something called the Working Americans’ Tax Cut Act, which aims to provide tax relief for low- and middle-income Americans by eliminating federal income taxes for those earning under $46,000 and funding this through a surtax on millionaires’ incomes over $1 million.

So, there is no intent to work on supply chains, cut waste and fraud, reduce taxes and regulations on businesses, or to cut the inflationary profligate government spending that caused prices to rise in the first place. The Democrats want to use the Obamacare methodology of simply offsetting every price increase for a segment of the society by using subsidies paid for by more targeted taxation of another, currently unpopular, segment of society.

That methodology is working out so great that the Democrats shut down government last year to force more spending on Covid era “temporary” extensions of Medicare/Medicaid funding because any of us would be lucky to live as long as a “temporary” federal program.

When combined with government, the only human characteristic stronger than the desire to be benevolent toward others is to do it with someone else’s money.

So, the answer to affordability is to continue the inflationary very death spiral of taxing and spending, appropriation and borrowing, subsidization and dependency that created the need for the “benevolence” in the first place.

Sure, Jan.

That’s going to do it.

Did I mention we are still sending aid to Haiti 232 years later?

Madison’s corpse is so pissed right now.