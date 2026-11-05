Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Kathy Ward's avatar
Kathy Ward
4hEdited

those being plied in the government- house and senate repubs, heeding the “ do something government” crowd has demeaned the very republic it vows to uphold.

on the fuel costs?? states could have zeroed out fuel taxes, feds could have helped with other incentives. in fact many of these senators likely were plied by promises from the energy lobby scums that pay their campaigns to pump up costs.

there’s no way they didn’t.

all of sudden the election is over and prices fall?

senate repubs screwed their voters. end of story.

and democrats travelling to ukraine or dubai to collude with zelenskyy and IRCG? PRES OBAMA meeting with uk and canada PM?? that’s logan act treason. no one entreatied obama under the current admin to meddle against their diplomatic strategy ? WTF is he doing, what are Chris murphy, Chris Coons, Susan Rice, John kerry , elise slotkin, Mark kelly and others doing meeting with those governments??

they should have clearance revoked, and like gabbard, their passports marked no fly abroad.

f them,

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
3h

Re charity, the more the Government takes from you to give to their charities, the less you have in your pocket to support the charity you deem necessary! Madison was correct but no one cares anymore because Government is open for business and lobbyists have their hands out.

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