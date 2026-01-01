Holy crap, folks. It’s almost 2026! And I was just thinking that President Trump isn’t the only one who dodged a bullet. The American people ducked a barrage of medium caliber rounds in November of 2024.

Crikey.

Trump’s announcement today about the construction of a “triumphal arch” got me thinking about how the left reacted to the Army’s birthday parade and how totally bummed the Democrats must be the Harris/Walz administration isn’t planning the semiquincentennial celebrations for 2026, one can only wonder what celebrations would await us.

I’m just spitballing here, but I’ll bet there wouldn’t be fireworks and freedom fries, I’ll bet something altogether more... contemplative...would be in the offing!

Picture, if you will, an alternate timeline where the Harris/Walz administration greets July 4th, 2026 not with the crack of fireworks, but with the gentle tinkling of mindfulness bells. Citizens would wake at dawn—not to the smell of bacon sizzling on neighborhood griddles, but to mandatory land acknowledgement chants broadcast through government-issued smart speakers. “We recognize that this strip mall was built on the ancestral lands of...” would echo through cul-de-sacs from sea to shining sea.

The Smithsonian would unveil its magnum opus: a 47-building complex dedicated entirely to America’s problematic founding. Interactive exhibits would allow visitors to experience the guilt of being Thomas Jefferson, complete with VR technology and shame-inducing haptic feedback. The gift shop would sell only fair-trade hair shirts and carbon-offset certificates.

Sunday services? Passé. Forget it. The new American sabbath would feature Struggle Session Sundays, where neighbors gather to publicly confess their microaggressions while trained facilitators—imported directly from elite university HR departments funded, of course, by China—take copious notes. Fourth Wave Feminist theorists would deliver sermons on the toxicity of, well, everything, really. The closing hymn would be a 20-minute land acknowledgement chant, harmonized in seven parts.

Gone would be the traditional Independence Day BBQ, replaced by mandatory attendance at plant-based potlucks where everyone brings quinoa salad (but different kinds—we’re not monsters). Fireworks, those polluting relics of patriarchal pyrotechnics, would give way to synchronized hot yoga sessions in public parks. Picture thousands of Americans in downward dog position as the sun sets, followed by hours of silent meditation on America’s original sins. It’s unclear whether this counts as celebrating or atoning, but perhaps that’s the point.

Pride parades would march through every hamlet, township, and crossroads—not monthly, but daily. Even Grundy Center, Iowa (population 2,706) would host its mandated celebration, complete with floats featuring identified Christians dressed in bondage gear being spanked by Department of Equity compliance officers, thereby ensuring proper enthusiasm levels!

“Guess the gender” and “Name that Pronoun” dunking booths would line the streets where contestants would sit over a trap door as images of local transgendersr are flashed on a screen—If they guessed the wrong gender or pronouns out of the 5,783 options, they would be dropped into a vat filled with Dylan Mulvaney’s used bath water.

Morning rituals would be standardized: citizens don their government-issued Kente cloth (one size fits all, made sustainably in a cooperative), kneel facing the direction of the Smithsonian, and recite the Pledge of Reparations. “I pledge allegiance to the problematic past of the United States of America, and to the restitution for which it stands...”

To close out the celebrations, every American would be required to record an apology video to the rest of the world confessing how sorry we are that America exists, how awful it is to be Americans, then asking for their forgiveness, all while self-flagellating with a cat of nine tails—all to be posted on TikTok.

And so, America’s 250th birthday would be less a celebration than a national therapy session—equal parts yoga retreat, struggle session, and extremely earnest graduate seminar. At least the quinoa would be organic.

One can only imagine what the actual 2026 celebrations will bring instead.

Probably something involving mom, apple pie, hotdogs, hamburgers, fireworks­—and patriotism.

And I’m just fine with that.



Happy and blessed New Year to all!