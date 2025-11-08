Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Nelson's avatar
Carl Nelson
37m

Or we change how politics is played so as to benefit the individual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mvlbob's avatar
mvlbob
3h

Timely and on point !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture