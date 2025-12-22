Celebrating Christmas has changed for us over the years.

Debbie and I have transitioned from celebrating with our own young children and their grandparents to doing it with adult children without grandparents who have passed on, to becoming the grandparents ourselves as the next wave of our family begins their journey.

Debbie and I were comparing last Christmas to this one the other day and both of us noted that even with the joy of having Haley and Poppy in our home this year, a little of the edge has been taken off the Christmas spirit. A large portion, I think, is that due to travel we are opening presents early because we don’t want to haul them on an airplane) and that gifts have been given and received as the busy recipients are available. Christmas is not nearly as exciting when you aren’t staring down a deadline while working until two in the morning of Christmas Day assembling a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Battledome with the accompanying six sheets of stickers that needed to be applied.

It has also been a different year on a personal level as Debbie and I transition into sort of a busy—but different—pre-retirement world with its own demands and focuses. We both want to stay active but take more control over our time as Poppy and any future grandchildren join the ranks.

This year, Debbie, Haley, Poppy and I are travelling to celebrate Christmas with our extended families in Tennessee and Mississippi. We will be joined there by our two sons, one of whom is crazy busy with college football and Monday Night Football in December and the other who is stationed at Fort Gordon near Augusta, Georgia, and our extended families of brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, and cousins galore.

I guess the most important thing I realized this year is the true importance of family.

Our kids are all much older now, into the prime of their lives, but the addition of Poppy has given Debbie and me another chance to see Christmas through the absolute wonder in Poppy’s eyes. Everything she experiences is new, a first, and I must say it is a remarkable salve for an old soul.

In life, we rarely get an opportunity for a second chance, but if you have grandchildren, you know of which I speak. Last week, we took Poppy through a local drive-through Christmas light show (took about 20 minutes to drive through it) and she spent all that time sitting on the console of my truck, completely transfixed in wonder. As I rewatched the video clips we took of her and saw the reflection of the lights in her eyes, it brought tears of gratitude.

I thank God for such a priceless gift.

We spend so much time enduring the mundane aspects of our regimented lives, often wallowing in negativity, that sometimes moments like that get lost.

Last year, I spoke of traditions—ours has been the gifting of Reed and Barton engraved silver bells­—Debbie’s mom started it for her and her sisters, and she has carried that on for our children. If you don’t have a tradition, just start one, because that is how love survives, how we remember, and how a family endures.

I’m going to steal this from something I wrote nearly twenty years ago, sorry for the rerun— but as I tried to write something new for this year, I couldn’t escape that my old prose expresses best what I want to say and what I wish for everyone within reach of my words.

Whether you believe in God, Jesus, the Virgin Mary, Buddha, Allah or nothing at all, it is my sincerest wish that all experience the joy of this holiday season with its spirit of brotherhood, redemption, charity, giving and family that comes with the advent of Christmastide.

No matter your proclivity, it is difficult not to experience the soaring majesty of Handel’s Messiah without feeling a stir in your soul.

I ask you to try to approach the holidays with a child-like wonder, forgetting for at least 24 hours the cynicism that is so rampant in the modern world…believe that the world can be better, that there really is magic in the world, that we ALL can be better.

I don’t ask that you believe in God or Christ the way that I do, I just ask that you believe in Father Christmas for one day. I realize that to some of you he is just another fat white guy in a beard promoting the consumerism mantra of no money down, $37 a month – but give it a chance. Forget modern Santa and see the Victorian Father Christmas of Clement Moore, the Father Christmas that existed before magic became the property of Hollywood, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Artificial Intelligence, the Father Christmas of a time when a simple orange was a gift to be celebrated, not something that you forgot to pick up at the grocery store in this modern age of plenty.

No matter the challenges you face, may this Christmas season bring you happy remembrances of those who have gone before us and the hope for the future those simple silver bells represent to our family.

From my family to your family and all our friends and acquaintances scattered over the nations of the world, may the Peace of God be upon all of us.

For unto you, a child is born.