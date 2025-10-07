Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia Attorney General (who also possesses a streak of homicidal ideation) has once again thrust himself into the spotlight - not for bold policy visions or courtroom triumphs, but for the raw, unfiltered venom of his own words. In resurfaced 2022 text messages, Jones didn’t just vent frustration; he fantasized about executing then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert with “two bullets to the head,” extending the horror to Gilbert’s young children, and even musing about urinating on the graves of GOP foes.

This isn’t the slip of a heated tweet from a low-level operative. It’s a would-be top law enforcement officer in a pivotal swing state, reveling in homicidal ideation against political rivals. And yet, as early voting surges past 280,000 ballots, Jones clings to his candidacy, issuing mealy-mouthed apologies while his party elders - Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner included - condemn the rhetoric but refuse to demand his withdrawal. Ditto with Dem nominee for VA governor, former CIA bigwig Abigail Spanberger. Abigail feigns disgust but won’t pull the plug, prioritizing the “urgent fight” over ethics.

This isn’t an anomaly; it’s the rotten fruit of a deeper truth about the Democratic Party: the issue is never the issue. Everything is about the revolution.

This ethos, straight out of the communist playbook, has metastasized into the Democrats’ DNA. In the old Soviet mold, loyalty to the cause - anti-capitalism, anti-Israel fervor, unyielding hatred for the GOP and Trump - absolves all sins. Violate every norm of decency or law, and as long as you’re waving the red flag of resistance, the party apparatus will shield you. Jones embodies this: a man who once pushed to fire a cop for donating to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund, now exposed as a fantasist of familial murder, gets a pass because he’s “ten toes down” for the ticket, as one local Democratic committee gushed.

Why? Because in revolutionary calculus, one deranged text thread pales against the glory of toppling the bourgeois order.

As long as you are against capitalism, Israel, the GOP and hate Trump, anything you do can be explained, excused, or simply ignored.

History screams this pattern. The Black Panthers and Students for a Democratic Society - groups whose members bombed banks, murdered informants, and plotted campus takeovers - saw their convicted terrorists recycled into tenured radicals on elite campuses. Angela Davis, acquitted but tied to a shotgun murder plot, became a Berkeley professor, her violence reframed as “revolutionary praxis.” Senator Robert Byrd, Exalted Cyclops of the KKK who filibustered civil rights bills, morphed into Joe Biden’s mentor, his hood buried under pork-barrel apologies. Teddy Kennedy, who left Mary Jo Kopechne to suffocate in a submerged Oldsmobile at Chappaquiddick, drove on to 47 years in the Senate, hailed as the “Lion of the Senate” and the conscience of liberalism. And Joe Biden? His evident cognitive unraveling - gaffes escalating to blank stares - wasn’t a crisis but a non-event, the press corps and party machine averting eyes to safeguard the anti-Trump ramparts.

Even today’s headlines underscore the rot. In a Senate Judiciary hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi eviscerated Richard Blumenthal, reminding him of his 2010 confession to “misspoken” lies about serving in Vietnam - a fabrication that propelled his career despite dodging the draft with five deferments.

Blumenthal, indignant, pressed Bondi on prosecutorial independence, but her jugular strike landed: How dare a serial embellisher lecture on integrity? Yet Democrats rallied around him, as always, because his anti-Trump votes outweigh the deceit.

This isn’t forgiveness; it’s strategic amnesia, a communist relic where the ends devour the means. Jones’s texts aren’t “out of character,” as Kaine claims - they’re the character of a party that elevates revolutionaries over citizens. Virginia deserves better than a AG who daydreams of graveside desecration. The GOP’s Jason Miyares, at least, fights without bloodlust. But until Democrats purge this revolutionary cancer, they’ll keep nominating morons like Jones, proving they’re not just indistinguishable from communists - they’re the real thing.

The revolution devours its children, but apparently not its candidates.