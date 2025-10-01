Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

John F
26m

Can you consult directly for the same company? I'm 68, been self employed (consulting MEP engineer) since i split from a C-level job in 2006. Eventually hooked up with a customer whose needs grew over many years to a nearly full time equivalent retainer. Don't think i have the patience to start working as an employee (or even c-level) with other block headed engineers or businessmen. Certainly nothing big that could afford to pay enough to pull me away from working at home (bigger = more money but more blockheads).

Or perhaps you push your blog. Some guy with a similar leaning that goes by @amuse is getting thousands of hits on X. He is so prolific (sometimes just fluff) that it has to be his full time job. (i know nothing about monetization on X)

KEVIN HALL
43m

This is a tough one Michael, because on one hand you do not want to ruffle feathers, but on the other hand - maybe the targeted company wants or needs you to show them what you are made of.

Saying all of that also makes me think that there is one thing that they want more than anything else and they did not communicate that, and you do not have it on your resume.

Whatever the case, if you really want this position, then would it hurt anything - chances wise, for you to go to their VP and ask further questions?

