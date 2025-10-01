Point of personal privilege - and I would appreciate some input.

I write this for others who find themselves in the same boat as I am. I’m 66 -but fit and healthy as a horse. I run 3-4 miles every day and have a resume that many simply cannot fill in their 40’s or even 50’s. I don’t want to retire, I want to keep working - I’ve seen what happens to too many friends when they drop out of the rat race only to discover too late that the race is what keeps them alive.

But I’m finding opportunities for an executive of my chronological age as difficult to find as a needle in a haystack in field of infinite haystacks. My theory was that there must be a sweet spot I am missing, so I’ve been testing the boundaries of applying by applying for positions I held 30 years ago as well as C-level, SVP and VP levels I have held over the past decade to try to find it. I expected the “overqualified” responses to the former and hoped to at least garner some legitimate interest on the latter - when either responded.

I’m beginning to think the sweet spot doesn’t exist and even if it does, I cannot access it. I have a great network, but many are older than me and are already out to pasture.

I thought I would share a recent experience for others who may be trying to market their significant experience.

Out of the blue, I was contacted by a recruiter (legit this time) with a potential position that seems a strong fit. C-Suite level, great salary/bonus/benefits package, in the aerospace/defense industry in which I have over 20 years’ experience, have held a Top-Secret clearance - and the position is in a target area where we want to move to be near family.

He urgently requested some edits to my resume accentuate my relevant experience - I did it and sent him my resume, cover letter and references - and everything went silent for a couple of days.

Finally reached him last Wednesday and he told me they can’t go forward with my resume due to the employment instability over the past two years.

WTF?

I could understand not going forward if there was some real issue or that I was just not a fit – but it was a critique of two years out of a resume that spans nearly 50 years. I responded that there has been no “instability”, that every move I made was a product of conscious decision and agreement between the parties.

I worked as a VP for a firearms company for half of my market worth because I wanted to learn about that business. I left - by my own choice - to go to work with a great friend’s consultancy and did that for 8 months before getting hired by the company I was contracting with and remained there until a C-level management shakeup and reorg closed the path to the SVP slot I was shown as a career path. Commuting to Texas and being away from home for a year was not worth it without the SVP position at the end of the process, so I negotiated with that company to finish my commitments and when those were completed, I would exit. I chose that path.

I was contacted by the company with which I spent most of this year in September of last year, and because I wanted to take a little time off for my granddaughter’s arrival, I began negotiating with them after Christmas, reached an agreement and settled on a February 1 start date. I worked with them until the tariff situation (50%) put US business opportunities to a extreme slowdown, so I this month, I’m back to consulting work.

The past two years have been based on opportunity, and my references include senior leaders of the last four companies I was engaged by - a President, a CEO, a SVP, and an Executive Chairman so if there are any questions related to that work, those are the top of the food chain to speak with.

I asked how that makes me ineligible to be presented to the company if the rest of my 40+ years demonstrates a successful rise from a shop floor engineer/supervisor to a President and CEO.

He said he would go back to the hiring manager and make another pass.

I’ve heard nothing back so far.

Look, I’ve been around the water cooler long enough to know that when a recruiter asks for a resume, that just means you can join the herd of cattle they are driving.

Is it age discrimination? I know sometimes companies use contract recruiters to shield themselves from that – but I don’t think this is the case, the target company has a great reputation in the industry.

Keep in mind that I have no signed, binding agreement with the recruiter. I was asked two questions – was I working with any other recruiter on this position and is all the information on my resume and documentation up to date and accurate.

At this stage in my life, even though I want to keep working and am healthy as a draft horse, just getting the first interview is like finding a needle in a haystack of infinite haystacks.

I guess my question is this: What would you do?

If the recruiter comes back with the same answer to not go forward, would you go directly to the VP of HR at the hiring company?

If the recruiter doesn’t respond at all, would you go directly to the company then?

It is dead, drop it and move on?

I don’t want to be too aggressive, but I really do feel pairing with this company and in this position would be positive for both parties. I just think the company should make the decision whether it is that kind of fit.