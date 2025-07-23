As I watched Karoline Levitt and Tulsi Gabbard expound upon a litany of Obama/Biden corruption (and let’s not forget that Biden was there making friendship bracelets for his bro, Barack, for eight years) at Wednesday’s press briefing, I was not surprised at the cover your ass attitude of the press in the room, many of whom (or their employers) were ready purveyors of this corruption. Their questions were telling, especially the one Kaitlan Collins of CNN asked of Tulsi – when faced with complete refutation of CNN’s reporting, Collins asked if DNI Gabbard was really doing this to curry favor with her boss.

Disgusting.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago offers a stark warning: “Unlimited power in the hands of limited people always leads to cruelty.” Solzhenitsyn’s “limited people” comment speaks not of intelligence alone, but a lack of morality, honor and courage. This observation resonates when examining the historical tendencies of leftist ideologies in general, and in specific, the Obama/Biden’s deep connections with the Russia collusion hoax and the lawfare against President Trump that extended all the way to Election Day in 2024.

Works like Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago, Friedrich Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom, and The God That Failed - a collection of essays by ex-communists including Louis Fischer and Arthur Koestler - illustrate this coercive impulse. Franz Kafka’s The Trial further underscores the dehumanizing machinery of such systems. These texts reveal a pattern: the left’s pursuit of centralized power often manifests in oppressive governance, a dynamic reflected in the Russiagate documents released by DNI Gabbard.

In 1962, historian Daniel Boorstin warned, “We risk being the first people in history to have been able to make their illusions so vivid, so persuasive, so ‘realistic’ that they can live in them.” Writing before the rise of modern media, Boorstin extended Orwell’s insights, envisioning a society so immersed in illusions that reality becomes optional. Today, technology amplifies this, enabling people to live their entire lives insulated from both truth and reality (much to society’s detriment).

Some days, it is easy to believe the people who claim we live in a computer simulation like The Matrix movies propose.

Now that the documents are coming out, this illusion is evident in phenomena like the Russia hoax, which I would argue followed a playbook inspired by Saul Alinsky’s tactics. The process is predictable: reframe a situation to fit a narrative, hype the issue, generalize blame to the opposition, accuse others of bad faith while acting in bad faith, incite a mob, and repeat. This pattern applies to issues like welfare, immigration, or the Second Amendment, creating a cycle of manufactured crises. Kafka’s The Trial - originally titled Der Process in German - eerily mirrors this scripted approach.

Which begs the question that if we know it is a scripted approach, why don’t we see it coming?

But I digress.

Boorstin’s insight, combined with Alinsky’s tactics, shows how illusions are crafted for mass consumption by what Solzhenitsyn called “limited people.” Progressivism often relies on emotional reasoning: feelings equate to belief, and belief becomes truth. This mindset sustains narratives that resist contradictory evidence, as seen in the polarized reactions to allegations against figures like Donald Trump.

If you don’t see this, try listening to one of those “man on the street” interviews that the cable opinion shows do – you will be amazed at how little people know about history, money, or how the real world works and you will understand how Orange Man Bad, Inc. was created for the express purpose of selling hoaxes and perpetrating lawfare.

Today, a friend expressed skepticism that revelations about political manipulations, such as those involving the Obama/Biden/Clinton administrations, would shift public opinion. He cited Dietrich Bonhoeffer: “Against stupidity we are defenseless. Neither protests nor the use of force accomplishes anything here; reasons fall on deaf ears.” Bonhoeffer described a self-satisfied stupidity that dismisses facts as inconsequential, becoming dangerous when provoked. While some will cling to ignorance, as Immanuel Kant noted in Critique of Pure Reason, I believe the majority can still be reached with reason.

The left’s historical reliance on coercion and illusion, as critiqued by thinkers from Solzhenitsyn to Boorstin, warns of the dangers of unchecked power and the desire of “limited people” to attain and hold on to it.

While some remain entrenched in fabricated realities, hope lies in engaging those open to reason. I refuse to believe there aren’t any more of us who retain our reason out there.