The phrase "the Constitution is not a suicide pact" is commonly attributed to Justice Robert H. Jackson in his dissenting opinion in Terminiello v. City of Chicago (1949), a U.S. Supreme Court case. While Jackson did not use the exact phrase, he wrote, "There is danger that, if the Court does not temper its doctrinaire logic with a little practical wisdom, it will convert the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact." This sentiment has been paraphrased and widely cited as "the Constitution is not a suicide pact."

But is the US Constitution a suicide pact?

Terminiello involved Father Arthur Terminiello, a Catholic priest who gave a controversial speech in Chicago in 1946, criticizing various racial and political groups. His speech incited a large, angry crowd outside the auditorium, leading to a riot-like situation. Terminiello was convicted under a Chicago ordinance for "breach of the peace" due to the disorder his speech provoked.

SCOTUS considered whether the Chicago ordinance, as applied to Terminiello, violated his First Amendment right to free speech. The ordinance prohibited speech that "stirs the public to anger, invites dispute, brings about a condition of unrest, or creates a disturbance." In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court, led by Justice William O. Douglas, overturned Terminiello’s conviction. The majority ruled that the ordinance was overly broad and unconstitutional because it restricted speech that merely caused public unrest, which is often a legitimate outcome of free expression in a democratic society. The Court argued that free speech includes the right to provoke or offend if it does not directly incite imminent lawless action.

Justice Jackson criticized the majority for adopting a rigid, "doctrinaire" interpretation of the First Amendment that ignored real-world consequences. He contended that free speech is not absolute when it risks inciting violence or endangering public order. Jackson warned that an overly strict adherence to constitutional protections, without balancing them against societal needs, could undermine the very system the Constitution is meant to preserve.

At first, I saw Justice Jackson’s dissent as anti-constitutional, anti-Bill of Rights, and anti-liberty – but now I understand he was asking the toughest question for which America will ever need to find an answer:

How do you create an open, free, civil society without condemning it to failure from the jump through its own inherent contradictions?

Within the context of Terminiello, the question was how can we abide unrestricted free speech when some speech is detrimental to the peace, civility, and liberty of the people of this nation?

As Bill Shakespeare would say, “Aye, there’s the rub.”

For example, by definition, an open society must accept every person and every idea. A free society would be one where everybody is free to do as they please. A civil society is one without discord within its members. But an open society cannot accept all people, cultures, and beliefs without compromising the freedom of some, and when those freedoms are compromised, discord increases. While these three things are necessary to produce the kind of nation people have always sought, it would seem they are impossible to obtain – because they are truly contradictory.

I’ve noted there are inherent contradictions created by the potion of postmodernist progressivism in its quest for Utopia - but the fact is that we chase Utopia as well. Where the progressives assume it is attainable through absolute control coupled with precise, technocratic planning, we conservative capitalists take the other side of the equation, believing that freedom, individual liberty, and freedom of choice are the way.

It appears both of us are wrong.

Our Founders were some of the most brilliant people of their time. I also consider their motives the absolute purest, and their spirits truly devoted to the creation of something never seen – and they did – but their critical error was to think that in perpetuity, all people would see things, believe things and act on them in a manner consistent with the principles, values and spiritual beliefs the founding was based upon.

It would seem obvious that no organization (church group, charity, social group, company, or country) can survive for long when it incorporates its enemies (members, ideas, moralities, and beliefs that are antithetical to its founding charter and purpose) as part of its citizenry or population. Without a general homogeneity of beliefs, understandings, and aspirations, what is the point? Secularism invites chaos.

In my opinion - and I can’t believe I am even writing these - the only way we can keep America together and function together is to adopt the following steps.

At the Federal level:

Reduce our tolerance of anti-American elements (future and already present) that oppose our systems of capitalist economics, morality, and legal systems and forbid any already here from holding public office. Communists cannot be allowed. Non-citizens and those without legal status must go. Adherents to religions that oppose or call for the destruction of our Judeo-Christian beginnings cannot be allowed.

The pledge of allegiance needs to be not only spiritually binding, but legally binding.

The census only counts citizens for the purpose of representative apportionment and only taxpayers can vote (there is a valid reason the Founders restricted votes to property owners).

Heavily restrict immigration for those wanting to come to America, limiting it to people from specifically aligned cultures that define freedom and liberty as we do, come from similar systems of capitalist economics, morality, and legal systems. I’m beginning to warm up to the idea of a citizenship oath for immigrants, the violation of which would result in revocation of that citizenship.

Repeal the 17 th Amendment.

Respect the 10th Amendment.

At the state level:

Let federalism reign to manage variations. Let the states and local entities decide what is best for their citizens and residents as long as they exist withing the broader constitutional framework.

This is not extensive and believe me, it goes against everything I have always thought right and proper for this nation, but I cannot intellectually or practicably resolve the contradictions we face. I cannot see my way through them but my readers are smarter than I am, perhaps there is someone who can.

F.A. Hayek wrote something about collectivism I think applies to Americanism. He wrote:

"One of the inherent contradictions of the collectivist philosophy is, that while basing itself on the humanistic morals which individualism has developed, it is practicable only within a relatively small group.”

If we consider that the “small group” is not related to headcount, but to foundational beliefs, principles, and values, it would seem America is only practicable for people who share a narrow set of firmly and earnestly held beliefs, principles, and values and who are not willing to shed them to accommodate threats to America.