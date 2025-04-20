The phrase “The Constitution is not a suicide pact,” is paraphrased from Justice Robert H. Jackson’s dissent in Terminiello v. City of Chicago (1949), suggests that rigid adherence to constitutional principles shouldn’t lead to national ruin. But what if it is a suicide pact? This question probes whether the Constitution’s protections could undermine a nation when segments of society reject its assumptions.

The U.S. Constitution is the bedrock of American law, structuring government and limiting its power. The Bill of Rights doesn’t grant rights but shields pre-existing ones from government overreach. This written Constitution assumes a social contract: citizens and government share mutual restraint and responsibility. Yet, an unwritten “second constitution” - moral, cultural, or civic norms like honesty, respect, and liberty - guides individual conduct. Thinkers like Locke and Burke saw these norms as society’s glue, echoed in Tocqueville’s praise of early America’s self-reliance and civic virtue.

What happens when these constitutions clash? Some groups may abandon the written Constitution’s norms, prioritizing their own codes. This could mean rejecting legal norms - through censorship, property seizures, or vigilante justice - or embracing values like collectivism over liberty. Linguistic fragmentation, like jargon-heavy cliques in queer theory, further erodes shared discourse, recalling the Tower of Babel’s breakdown. If society rejects constitutional principles, must the nation extend protections to those undermining its foundation? Here, the “suicide pact” bites: rigid adherence shouldn’t enable destruction.

Historically, Lincoln suspended habeas corpus during the Civil War, arguing that preserving the Union justified constitutional deviations. Modern dilemmas test this: if free speech incites violence, does the First Amendment protect it? Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969) limits such speech, showing flexibility when survival is at stake. What about “disinformation” (which, in my lexicon also includes lying politicians)? Can people be trusted to ferret out the truth when they are deluged with disinformation? If you are for free speech, how can you support restricting “disinformation”?

Two perspectives emerge:

Absolutist view: Constitutional protections apply universally. Denying rights to some risks a slippery slope where government arbitrarily strips freedoms, prioritizing principle over pragmatism.

Pragmatic view: The Constitution isn’t a suicide pact. If groups reject equal protection or the rule of law, limiting their protections may preserve the nation - via sedition laws or, in extremes, martial measures. The risk is eroding the freedoms the Constitution safeguards.

This tension depends on context. Non-violent divergence might warrant dialogue, but destructive acts - like subverting elections - bolster the pragmatic view. Social media reflects this split: some demand constitutional fidelity, others urge cracking down on “anti-American” ideologies.

Both left and right violate constitutional norms. The left demands due process for non-citizens but has engaged in lawfare against political opponents, undermining fairness. The right champions free speech yet some advocate banning flag burning or “unpatriotic” rhetoric, clashing with First Amendment protections. These contradictions highlight your “suicide pact” concern: unchecked protections could unravel the nation.

The Constitution’s genius lies in its adaptability - amendments, judicial rulings, and evolving norms meet new challenges. Yet, its value depends on our commitment to it. The unwritten constitution - civic virtue, public trust - must match the written constitution. If society drifts from shared norms, the solution is cultural: rebuilding common language and values. Without this, the Constitution risks becoming a relic, and America, a mere collection of tribes.

The question isn’t just legal but existential: can we uphold the Constitution without enabling our own collapse?