Unlicensed Punditry

Harry Goodnight
Apr 21

The Biden Administration abrogated the Constituion completely when it opened the borders and refused to enforce existing immigration and homeland security laws. This resulted in a de-facto invasion of illegals- and indeed many criminals and terrorists - into the United States.

By hamstringing Trump's executive right to remove illegals under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, the Left will once again succeed in "ratcheting" the noose around our collective necks ever more tightly, eventually strangling our precious, delicate constitutional republic.

I hope everyone is prepared for the coming storm.

