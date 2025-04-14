A lot of people I respect are saying things that simply are not based in fact.

Carol Roth, someone I have much time for, said the right is sounding a lot like the anti-capitalist/anti-freedom left these days. In an editorial for Fox News, she writes:

"We have many issues to solve economically, but most of those have been caused by moving away from freedom and capitalism. Going further in that direction leaves us without principles and will likely make matters worse. Hopefully, the Trump administration will help Main Street thrive, but that needs to be done with incentives, not anti-freedom barriers."

Tariffs have driven people crazy - on both sides. If you are even mildly supporting Trump's tariff plans, you are anti-freedom, anti-capitalism and literally a central planning commie. "Tariffs are always bad!" the crowd dogmatically screams.

But are they?

Let's go to the horse's mouth for some sanity.

Adam Smith, in his seminal work, The Wealth of Nations (1776), laid the intellectual foundation for free-market economics, emphasizing individual initiative, competition, and the "invisible hand" guiding markets. While others contributed, Smith’s ideas are seen as the cornerstone and earned him the title of the "Father of Capitalism."

The OG of Capitalism had a few things to say about the subject.

Smith generally supported free trade but acknowledged cases where unilateral trade could be unfair or detrimental. He argued that trade should ideally be reciprocal, benefiting both parties. When trade is "not fair"—such as when one nation imposes restrictions or tariffs while the other does not—Smith suggested that retaliatory measures, like tariffs, could be justified to protect domestic industries and restore balance.

For example, he wrote: "When any particular country appears to be more restrained in its commerce with us than we are with it, some retaliation seems reasonable to bring it to more equal terms" (Book IV, Chapter II).

However, he cautioned against excessive protectionism, warning it could harm consumers and economic efficiency. Smith’s core view was that unilateral trade imbalances, if exploitative, might warrant temporary corrective actions, but he preferred open markets overall. As do I - and as do most Americans.

Trump and Scott Bessent are not talking about forever tariffs. They are talking about trying to equalize the penalties - or eliminate them entirely - to get the world closer to free trade.

Yes, last week we fired the first shot in a trade war to rebalance the global markets - but far too many people are ready to surrender before the war really gets started - and are missing the fact that for almost every country except China, it seems the war is already over and they are ready for a negotiated peace.

One thing we have learned but constantly forget is that financial markets are sometimes driven by fear and that they favor stability and consistency over almost all else. This has been a shock, but we also know they can recover almost as fast as they panic (and keep in mind that there are people and firms making money no matter which way the markets go).

A day may come when the courage of Men fails, when we forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship, but it is not this day.

Oh, wait. That is Aragorn's speech at the Black Gate.

But the sentiment is the same.

Today is not that day.