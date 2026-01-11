First of all, let me say that coming from Mississippi and understanding what federal administration did to my home state, I'm not a fan - nor am I high on the capability of our federal government to effectively manage it, but after posting this morning about the obvious and divisive issues our nation faces, I have been wondering just how far a state must devolve—while resisting federal law all the way down—before a proposal to put it under federal supervision hits the table.

As a consequence of winding up on the losing side of the Civil War, the former Confederate States were put under federal supervision until the end of Reconstruction—and lived under tight federal scrutiny and judicial control for over 125 years after the war ended.

The precedent is clear: federal intervention in state governance is not out of the question.

The Constitution’s Guarantee Clause, tucked away in Article IV, Section 4, promises each state “a Republican Form of Government”—which prevents a state or a city within that state from adopting a communist form of government. For most of American history, this provision has remained dormant, so what happens when a state’s governance becomes so dysfunctional that it can no longer fulfill its basic obligations to citizens?

Minnesota’s recent trajectory—marked by fiscal mismanagement, emerging evidence of billions of dollars in fraud, regulatory capture, threats from its governor to use the National Guard against federal law enforcement, and the systematic erosion of public order—raises an uncomfortable question: does the federal government have not just the authority, but the obligation, to intervene?

The constitutional framework for such intervention exists, though it remains largely untested in modern times. The Guarantee Clause empowers Congress to ensure that states maintain republican governance. Historically invoked during Reconstruction and, more recently, in theoretical discussions about state insolvency, this provision could serve as the legal foundation for federal supervision. When combined with the Supremacy Clause and Congress’s spending power, a pathway emerges for placing a failing state under temporary federal supervision.

The federal government has placed dozens of cities under emergency management or consent decrees—Detroit, Flint, and numerous school districts have experienced various forms of federal or state oversight. Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis led to the creation of a federal oversight board with sweeping powers over the territory’s finances. If municipalities and territories can be subject to such supervision, why not states that demonstrate comparable dysfunction?

Minnesota presents a compelling case study. Despite substantial tax revenue, the state has struggled with persistent budget shortfalls driven by unfunded pension liabilities and expanding entitlement commitments. Minneapolis, its largest city, saw its downtown core hollowed out following the 2020 riots, with major employers relocating and tax revenues plummeting. Refusals to enforce laws to protect the public, arbitrary and capricious lockdowns and forced business closures during the Covid pandemic, as well as mounting evidence of massive fraud and corruption indicate a combination of too much governance and too little, applied in politically motivated fashion.

The mechanism for federal intervention would likely require Congressional action—which seems impossible given the current Democrat headcount and fecklessness of Republicans—establishing specific triggers and procedures.

Democrats would immediately discover a bold new respect for federalism. When they do, we should recognize it for what it is—performance art. The same voices that cheered federal intervention in local policing, in state election procedures, and in bathroom policies will suddenly rediscover the Tenth Amendment. The hypocrisy would be breathtaking if it weren’t so predictable.

While the principle of state sovereignty isn’t a quaint historical artifact—it is a crucial bulwark against centralized tyranny—the idea of federal supervision is real and has precedent. Allowing the federal government to supersede state authority is dangerous, certainly. But one cannot ignore the danger of a resistant and recalcitrant rogue, essentially “rebel,” state.

Federalism is, in effect, a two-way street. States derive their authority from their ability to govern effectively. When state governments become captured by special interests—public-sector unions negotiating unsustainable benefits with politicians they helped elect, regulatory agencies serving industries rather than citizens, or state and local officials engaged in the waste of federal funding through fraudulent support of immigrant communities—they cease to function as republican governments in any meaningful sense.

They become extraction machines, transferring wealth from productive citizens to politically connected constituencies while basic services deteriorate.

The real question isn’t whether federal intervention violates federalism, but whether continued dysfunction does. When parents must navigate failing schools, when businesses flee punitive tax regimes, when pension obligations consume resources meant for current services, when tax dollars are used for political purposes, citizens are effectively denied their right to competent governance. Federalism protects states’ rights to govern differently, not to govern illegally or incompetently.

Implementation would require careful calibration. Federal supervision should be temporary, focused, and results-oriented. The oversight board’s mandate should be narrow. Once objective benchmarks are met, authority returns to state officials. It cannot take the form of a permanent federal occupation.

Across our nation, states and cities face mounting obligations they cannot meet and problems they refuse to address. The question of federal intervention in failing states will eventually move from theoretical to urgent. This is a train hurtling toward a collapsed bridge. The only way to avoid catastrophe may be to get ahead of it by establishing clear, constitutional procedures now rather than improvising during a crisis—given where we are today, a crisis seems inevitable. It may already be here.

The Guarantee Clause exists for a reason. Maybe it’s time we remembered why.