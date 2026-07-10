I went to bed last night bearing a high degree of frustration—and not about one specific thing, but just a general feeling like I get when I’m pulling thigh-deep Mississippi muck in waders trying to reach a great duck hunting spot.

Even when you have a great, positive destination, sometimes the trip getting there is awful.

Sure, I have reached the curmudgeonly stage in life where the candy dish I keep on my desk that was once filled with Jolly Ranchers is now filled with Aleve Back and Muscle, but that’s not really the major part of it. It is more than knowing I’m not going to play shortstop or hit home runs anymore, nor am I going to be that slick shooting guard I once was. At least I know I earned every one of those aches and pains, and I even accept that I own all the rebellious body parts as well.

I’m not so much beaten down as I am just bone tired of the “same sh*t, different day” environment we face, because it truly is the same ignorant sh*t every day. If you’re like me, you face daily challenges, but when we’re free to work our way through them, it ain’t so bad. We generally rise to the occasion with the tools we already have, or we go to the Home Depot of life and pick up what we need from Aisle 16, Bay 13 and git ‘er dun.

In my experience and observation, what lies just beyond those answerable challenges is a miasma, a constantly rising, creeping, roiling noxious fog that waits for us to tire so it can envelop us, clouding our senses and poisoning tired minds. Hard work has never really bothered me. Solving problems has never bothered me. What wears me down is the growing feeling that we are surrounded by people who no longer agree on the most basic rules for solving problems in the first place.

The last thing I read before going to bed was something Peter Boghossian, American philosopher and college professor, tweeted on July 2.

“The more we veer from meritocracy, the more resentful those with genuine talent become.”

Boghossian is a legit smart dude, and I have found his insights to have broad application. This one was no exception. I woke up around three o’clock this morning with those words still rattling around in my head. Like a match tossed into a puddle of gasoline, the whole thing suddenly ignited and burned the miasma away.

At first glance, it seems like a statement about meritocracy.

It isn’t. It’s a formula.

In that formula, meritocracy could be replaced by values like honesty, truth, duty, responsibility or justice and formulation works. Boghossian actually articulated something much larger.

“The more we veer from X, the more resentful those who genuinely believe in X become.”

The problem, of course, is solving for X.

Civilizations, cultures, and societies don’t require everyone to agree on everything. They require enough people to solve for the same variable using compatible methods. My resulting X doesn’t have to be precisely the same as yours. What matters is that we arrived there through similar reasoning and that our conclusions are sufficiently compatible to establish trust, common bonds, boundaries, expectations, and rules that allow millions of people to live together in relative peace.

That, it seems to me, is one of the great misunderstandings of our age. People assume disagreement is what tears societies apart. I don’t think it is. People have always disagreed. What tears societies apart is when they no longer share a common process for determining what is true, what is good, and what is just. Once that common process disappears, every disagreement becomes existential because there is no longer an agreed-upon way to resolve it.

People will say there is no possibility I can know my X’s are right and theirs are wrong, that we cannot judge one another’s values or principles. I simply don’t believe that is true—not if we intend to preserve a civilization, a culture, or even a functioning society.

My own X’s are pretty few in number, but they are substantially akin and compatible with the biblical Golden Rule, the Ten Commandments, and the principles set forth in the plain language of America’s Declaration of Independence and Constitution. Those aren’t merely traditions I happen to like. They are the framework through which I evaluate whether an idea, a behavior, or a policy contributes to human flourishing or undermines it.

More importantly, those principles are testable.

We can know whether societies are better off when people refrain from killing, cheating, stealing from, or lying about one another. We can observe whether honesty produces more trust than deceit, whether responsibility produces better outcomes than irresponsibility, whether kindness freely given strengthens communities more effectively than cruelty. These are not mystical propositions. Humanity has been testing them for thousands of years, and civilizations that broadly embraced them generally proved more stable and prosperous than those that abandoned them.

What has become increasingly interesting to me is that I am not called Nazi trash or a Christo-fascist because I have failed to live by my own principles. I am accused of those things because I have failed to solve other people’s problems after they rejected those principles in favor of destructive ones. Many of those principles aren’t virtues at all, but vices—motivated by envy, pride, resentment, or other character flaws. Others seem to have abandoned principles altogether, bouncing through life like a marble in an empty fifty-five-gallon drum, ricocheting in whatever direction the loudest voice or strongest shove sends them.

In other words, they aren’t simply arriving at different answers, because they are solving for an entirely different X using an entirely different method.

And perhaps that is the source of so much of the frustration so many of us feel. We keep believing we are arguing over answers when we no longer agree on how answers should be found. Once the process itself is abandoned, every conclusion becomes arbitrary, every disagreement becomes irreconcilable, and that miasma I felt settling over me yesterday isn’t simply political or cultural.

It’s epistemological.

The battle isn’t over what we believe. It’s something more basic and visceral; it is over how we decide what is worth believing in the first place.

We ain’t the Borg. Resistance is not futile because neither side of this divide will be assimilated, they live by two entirely different and incompatible codes. Increasingly, I’m beginning to understand there is no reconciliation to be had in America and we are headed for a messy, litigious divorce.

Maybe we should just get on with it.





