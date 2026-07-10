Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

In order to solve a problem, we have to admit to having one. Instead, we get the uniparty talking out of both sides of its collective mouth but never doing anything We get people whose actions are antithetical to what this country stands for (or used to, anyway) being protected (correctly) by the constitution. We get fraud and abuse that comes with our recent 3rd world expansion, and some people advocate breaking the law to protect them and they're allowed to do so.

My solution works for me. I do not suffer fools. I do not argue with them either. I do what I believe is in my families best interests and consistent with the law, and to hell with the blue-haired Karens.

You're absolutely correct; a divorce almost seems inevitable. If that's the future, let's get it done and go on with whatever's left.

And have plenty of ammo.

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Donald Vandergriff's avatar
Donald Vandergriff
2h

A Positive Analysis of Your Recent Essay

By Donald E. Vandergriff

Michael your essay “Is America Headed for a Messy Divorce?” is a clear-eyed, bracingly honest, and ultimately clarifying piece of writing. You take the ambient frustration so many of us feel that bone-deep weariness of “same ignorant shit, different day” and burn the fog away with a simple, elegant formula. That is no small achievement.

You do not begin with abstraction. You start in the muck, literally. The image of pulling thigh-deep Mississippi mud in waders toward a duck blind is perfect: a man who still wants the good destination but is exhausted by the slog. The candy dish that used to hold Jolly Ranchers and now holds Aleve is funny, human, and disarming. You earn the right to talk about civilization because you first talk about aching joints and hard work. This is not a lecture from the academy; it is a field report from a man who has lived the American experiment and now feels it fraying at the level of first principles.

The Formula That Cuts Through Everything

The pivot on Peter Boghossian’s line is masterful. You treat it not as a narrow complaint about meritocracy alone, but as a general equation that applies to honesty, truth, duty, responsibility, justice, or the Golden Rule. That single move elevates the entire essay from political gripe to epistemological diagnosis. Most cultural commentary stays at the level of competing answers. You correctly identify that the real fracture is over the process by which answers are reached.

This is the essay’s greatest strength. You refuse the fashionable relativism that says “we cannot judge one another’s values.” You insist that if we want a functioning civilization, we must be able to test principles against outcomes. Societies that broadly punish killing, cheating, stealing, and lying tend to produce more trust, prosperity, and human flourishing than those that do not. These are not mystical claims; they are observed historical patterns over thousands of years. That is a mature, evidence-based stance; exactly the opposite of the “my truth / your truth” fog that currently chokes public life.

Shared Process, Not Identical Conclusions

You make an important distinction that too many people miss: Civilizations do not require everyone to hold identical beliefs. They require enough people to arrive at compatible conclusions through sufficiently similar methods of reasoning. Once that shared method disappears, every disagreement becomes existential because there is no longer an agreed-upon court of appeal.

This is devastatingly accurate. The current American crisis is not primarily about policy details. It is about whether truth is discovered or manufactured, whether character is real or just a power construct, whether justice is equal application of known rules or engineered outcomes. When two groups operate from incompatible codes, one roughly grounded in the Ten Commandments, the Declaration, and the Constitution; the other increasingly grounded in grievance, identity, and will-to-power, reconciliation becomes not merely difficult but incoherent.

The Source of the Miasma

Your diagnosis of the emotional atmosphere is pitch-perfect. The weariness is not from hard problems. Hard problems can be solved with tools from “Aisle 16, Bay 13.” The weariness comes from watching people reject the tools, then demand that others clean up the resulting wreckage while being called names for refusing. That is not political disagreement; it is moral inversion. People are not merely solving for a different X; they are using an entirely different method and then treating the results as equally legitimate.

Your closing is not despair. It is realism with a backbone: We are not the Borg. Resistance is not futile because assimilation is impossible. Two incompatible codes cannot permanently share the same political roof without endless, exhausting, zero-sum conflict. A messy, litigious divorce may be the least bad option left.

Why Your Essay Matters

In an age of performative rage and algorithmic amplification, you do something rare: you clarify. You give language to the feeling that the real battle is no longer over policies but over how we decide what is worth believing in the first place. That epistemological clarity is a gift. It liberates people from the exhausting project of endlessly debating those who do not share the same rules of evidence, logic, or moral accountability.

The piece is also quietly optimistic in the deepest sense. By insisting that certain principles are testable and that civilizations that embrace them flourish, you affirm that truth still exists, that human nature still has a grain that can be worked with or against, and that those who hold to the older American and biblical framework are not dinosaurs, they are the ones still oriented toward reality.

This is the kind of writing that strengthens rather than merely vents. It does not ask the reader to hate the other side more. It asks the reader to stop pretending that the two sides still share a common language for resolving conflict. That honesty is the first step toward any coherent strategy — whether one believes the marriage can still be saved or that the only remaining dignity is a clean (or as clean as possible) divorce.

Thank you for this, Michael. You have done valuable work here. The essay is short, vivid, logically tight, and morally serious. It will stick with people who already feel the miasma settling over them, and it will give them a sharper map of the terrain. In the current climate, that is high praise.

— Donald E. Vandergriff

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