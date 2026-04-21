Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Michael Anderson's avatar
Michael Anderson
2h

Two points today.

1. Christian worldview is not about being made perfect by a confession of faith. It is about putting faith in an ability to continually strive toward the better by God's grace. Never arriving but always evaluating and adjusting one's life

2. Stephen Covey, in his 7 Habits book, pointed out an Abundance Principal. That we do not work in a zero sum world. Our Creator continues to give us ability to work and create.

We don't have to have a win-lose, give-take, profit-loss worldview.

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Mike Mac's avatar
Mike Mac
4h

I can't say whether we are good or not. But judging by the amount of people that want to come here, we must be better.

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