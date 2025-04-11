What do these have in common?

Regular bombings and gang shootings in Malmo (yes, in Sweden).

Rape gangs in the UK.

Violence and sexual assault against women in Germany.

Homicides during the last decade across the European Union, from Hungary and Germany to Denmark and Finland have been on the rise.

You know what it is.

Migrants.

A study by economists at William and Mary proves a correlation between foreign born residents – who refuse to assimilate – and the rise of all of the above – and the majority of the unassimilated are Muslim.

In 2023, Cardinal Gerhard Müller of Germany said, “Mass immigration is not about helping people but about destroying national identity.”

In a March 2025 interview with LifeSiteNews, Catholic Bishop Athanasius Schneider stated that the migration policy in Western Europe is not primarily about helping people but about "changing the identity of Europe, of European peoples, through the massive presence of people from a completely different culture." He’s also quoted saying, “They are not refugees, they are invaders who want to Islamize Europe. They want to destroy historical culture in Europe,” as noted in posts on X from early 2025. Schneider argues this is a deliberate plan to dilute Europe’s Christian and national character, often framing it as a spiritual and cultural threat rather than a humanitarian issue.

This question has been sitting at the back of my mind for a while:

“How can I allow you into my country, my home, and allow you to have the same freedom and rights that I do, when you want to destroy me and my world?”

It is a non sequitur, but true that the Western world is not particularly good at defending itself. Everybody else, we answer the call but us - not so much.

We are victims of our own idealism and faith in humanity. We hold onto the idea that arose just after WWII that everybody wants to come to America to become Americans and enjoy everything we love.

Maybe once that was true – but like the UK and Europe has finally realized, if you just open the gate, you allow people in who want to kill you and your culture – and it is not limited to religion and culture – it happens in economics as well.

America made that mistake with China.

The Nixonian idea – one that persisted until the millennium – that all we had to do was to show China the miracle of capitalism and they would just drop the authoritarianism and be just like us was very, very, wrong.

I was there in China when it was happening, when we gleefully traded our IP for low prices - and now we are paying for it – but it doesn’t matter because Americans have no access to Chinese courts when their IP is stolen. I'm working with companies right now to move product out of China to the US. These companies can't buy the component parts (that they designed and once manufactured) anywhere else other than China - and can't get the tooling away from the Chinese companies even though the contracts stipulate the Chinese don't own it.

Over the years, I have watched as American companies played by China’s rules and got ripped off for their trouble. Now we beg them to make stuff for us because we no longer can – even though their "free market" includes a government that will subsidize industries as a strategic plan to destroy that industry in other countries.

Now we have a president who is dealing with the illegal immigration that has happened under every prior president since JFK, reaching a crescendo under Biden, shutting down the insane DEI and anti-Christian policies – and is confronting China for never following the rules – even after being admitted to the WTO, and people are losing their minds.

Maybe we should be asking why we give a country that wants to destroy us access to our markets when we know they don’t play by the rules.