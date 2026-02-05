I’m a Southern man, and according to Neil Young, we’re all bad—but as Lynyrd Skynyrd hoped he would remember, “a Southern man don’t need him around anyhow.” Since Young is a raging lib—and raging libs always get us wrong—it’s worth noting that we actually do care. Deeply. About our God, our family, and our country.

Southern men tend to be slow to speak but quick of thought and wit, so underestimating our “Aw shucks, ma’am” presentation is a mistake. Sometimes it does take us fifteen minutes to say good morning, but what we’re really doing is gathering intel by politely interrogating you about the condition and status of both your immediate and extended families.

This is our way.

But we have a point. We always have a point.