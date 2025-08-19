In 1988, Mike and the Mechanics (Brit rock supergroup formed in 1985 by Mike Rutherford, as a side project during a hiatus period for Genesis) released the song “In the Living Years”. The initial lyrics were as follows:

Every generation

Blames the one before

And all of their frustrations

Come beating on your door

I know that I'm a prisoner to all my father held so dear

I know that I'm a hostage, to all his hopes and fears

I just wish I could have told him in the living years.

I was struggling with the relationship with my own father during that period and was really feeling the weight of more than a decade of estrangement.

I’ve never been good with family conflict and conversation – we weren’t that kind of family growing up. I never really learned those skills and as a child wearing a small, physically small (I still have my first driver’s license – I weighed in at 100 pounds and was five feet tall at 15) and maybe a little brainy (I read a lot and always got good grades), I never felt comfortable with my place in social situations. It didn’t help that we lived in the county, and my closest contacts close to my age were several miles away.

Social awkwardness abounded.

That insecurity lessened a great deal as my late blooming body began to catch up in physicality – by the time I graduated high school in 1977 I was 6 feet tall and weighed in at a youthfully muscular buck seventy-five. I was a good basketball player and baseball player (I hurt my knee trying to play football as a freshman and my parents wouldn’t let me play football after that), not a star, but not too bad. Along with the physical changes, I became more sociable, began dating, and sort of became a bit of a jerk, valuing popularity over academics – which almost cost me getting into college (they used to have standards back in the Stone Age and not everybody got in).

What I didn’t grow out of was a nagging feeling that I was not good enough.

I know it may seem strange, but I still struggle with those outside areas I am recognized by my peers as holding competency. I still tend to be too deferential at times and too willing to compromise – shocking, I know, but it is due to the nagging feeling that I might be wrong.

That impacted heavily on my relationship with my dad.

Debbie and I got married in August before we started our senior year in college and the summer after we graduated, we were trying to get our own lives started – both with new jobs and new demands on our time. I had a commitment one Saturday afternoon and my dad showed up expecting me to drop what I was doing and help pull corn and I couldn’t do it. He saw that as me not being thankful for the help he and my mom had given us, which was not the case. He was angry and when my childhood dog followed me home, he came to get her and was rough with her. My wife asked him to stop and when I defended her instead of taking his side, he drove away, and we didn’t speak for almost 18 years.

Looking back, he was about as good at confronting people close to him as I was, which was not good at all. I later learned he and my mom were dealing with marital issues during this time, and it ended in divorce a couple of years later.

My dad died never knowing any of my kids – and I regret that to this day.

I vowed that would never happen with my kids.

And it hasn’t.

This is my way of saying that I came to know what my purpose in life is because we come into this world with nothing, and that is what we leave it with. Our families will cry and miss us, but sooner than we would like to think, our kids need to go back to work, and our grandchildren need to go back to school. Our friends will move on. We are no longer part of their world – and that is as it should be. Life is for the living.

But we can live on through what we have modeled and taught. We all have an opportunity for a legacy to be borne by those we touch and those we teach. Our purpose may be to worship God, but our duty is to leave parts of ourselves to our children and their children.

My mom and dad left their legacy with me, part of which are memories of love and laughter when things were good, part was learning what I did and didn’t want to become or do. My maternal grandfather and grandmother, along with my uncles and aunts, are all part of me. It is my job to make sure they live on with my kids and my granddaughter.

We also have a responsibility to tell that to our living relatives in our living years.

My greatest joy is knowing that I am so involved with my granddaughter that I know Poppy will talk about her God-fearing, principled, and cantankerous old granddaddy long after I am gone, the same way I talk about mine.