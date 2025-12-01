For most of American history, the number of native-born citizens who sincerely subscribed to collectivist ideologies—whether socialist, Marxist, or the harder variants of communism—remained remarkably small. Such worldviews periodically surfaced on the fringes, animated campus radicals, or influenced pockets of the labor movement, but they were rarely able to command more than single-digit support among the broader electorate. The American creed—individual liberty, decentralized governance, private property, and voluntary association—has proved stubbornly resistant to utopian schemes requiring central planning and state absorption of civil society.