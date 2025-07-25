Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Marzocco's avatar
Steve Marzocco
4h

We need to do that countering starting with repeating repeatedly 'The Great Replacement" as that is absolutely what it is all about.

No. Question. About. It.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LilyZ's avatar
LilyZ
1h

I also blame the people who came here to mooch off of us. They came for benefits they haven’t paid for that are paid for by us. That’s not a neutral. They are using us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture