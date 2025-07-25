I see the tear-jerking stories the media posts about some illegal alien son, daughter, husband, wife, friend or parent who is taken from someone who is legally in the US. I have X followers who are posting them.

I'm not a monster.

I'm sorry for the emotional toll these apprehensions exact.

But the fact is that every single illegal alien in this country knows they are here illegally, and they know the risks they face as a consequence of breaking those laws. If there is someone to blame, it isn't Trump, Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, or any ICE employee. If anyone wants to place blame, blame the presidents who allowed a flow of illegal entries as a matter of policy and the agents of the federal government who executed those policies.



Nobody gets upset at the kid who shows up to the mop do the clean-up on Aisle 7. The upset is reserved for the person who created the mess in the first place.

It is telling that the media and individuals can post these heart wrenching stories while ignoring the stories of loss many citizens have experienced because of someone who is - or was - here illegally. Like these people who have been killed since 2021:

Laken Riley: A 22-year-old nursing student killed in February 2024 in Georgia, allegedly by Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan migrant illegally in the U.S

Jocelyn Nungaray: A 12-year-old girl murdered in 2024 in Houston, allegedly by two Venezuelan nationals who entered the U.S. illegally.

Rachel Morin: A mother of five killed in 2023 in Maryland, allegedly by a Salvadoran national illegally in the U.S.

Kayla Hamilton: A 20-year-old raped and murdered in July 2022 in Aberdeen, Maryland, by an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador who entered illegally.

Sarah Root: A 21-year-old killed in 2016 in Nebraska by Eswin Mejia, a Honduran illegal immigrant, though this predates 2021, it was mentioned in recent posts.

Mollie Tibbetts: Killed in 2018, also predating 2021, but referenced in posts.

Chris Gadd: A Washington State Trooper killed in March 2024 in a crash caused by Raul Benitez Santana, a Mexican national illegally in the U.S.

Lizbeth Medina: A 16-year-old killed in December 2023 in Texas, allegedly by Rafael Govea Romero, an illegal immigrant.

Ruby Garcia: A Michigan woman killed in March 2024 during a carjacking attempt, allegedly by Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a Mexican national previously deported.

Alex Wise Jr.: A young boy killed in February 2024 in Texas in a hit-and-run by Rogelio Ortiz-Olivas, a Mexican national previously deported.

Jeremy Poou-Caceres: A 2-year-old fatally shot in February 2024 in Maryland, allegedly by Nilson Granados-Trejo, a Salvadoran national illegally in the U.S.

Melissa Powell and Riordan Powell: A mother and her 16-year-old son killed in December 2023 in Colorado in a crash caused by Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas, an El Salvadoran national illegally in the U.S.

Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin: Both 19, killed in 2021 in California in a crash caused by Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, a Mexican national.

Katie Abraham: A 20-year-old killed in 2025 in Illinois in a hit-and-run by Julio Cucul Bol, a Guatemalan national.

Grayson Davis: A 29-year-old killed in 2024 in Texas in a crash caused by Jorge Peralta, an illegal immigrant.

David Lee: A 44-year-old police officer killed in 2024 in Missouri by Ramon A. Chavez-Rodriguez, a Honduran national.

Robert Boles: A 70-year-old killed in 2025 in Texas in a crash caused by Jorge Urbina Lopez, an illegal immigrant.

Two children of Victor Gomez-Acosta: Stabbed to death in 2024 by Gomez-Acosta, an illegal immigrant, who also stabbed their mother.

Unnamed 6-year-old victim in Alabama: Killed by Zelvin Gomez, an illegal immigrant, mentioned in posts without further details.

This is not a complete list, just the ones a quick internet search turned up and it doesn’t include the families and friends who will never know peace after the loss of people they loved.

Yes, it is a terrible thing to be torn away from a community, a family, a partner, or close friends - but it happens every day to citizens who break laws and are found guilty of the same. The people who are weeping over deportations save no tears for citizens convicted of crimes. No senators are having Margaritas with any federal inmates.

There is a trope that is getting more mileage than my old 85 CJ-7 that Democrats are trying to make mainstream. It is that ICE is rounding up/kidnapping/”disappearing” illegal aliens "who have committed no crime" as if coming to America without permission is legal, trivial even.

It is not trivial or legal, and the people who are saying that know it.

As I wrote earlier, I’m not a monster, the people who are weeping over deportations and ignoring Laken Riley’s murder are the monsters.