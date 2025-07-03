There are things that are illegal, and there are things that are irresponsible. Illegal things can be irresponsible, but being irresponsible is rarely illegal, especially in the world of media and politics.

Since the media bent over backwards to defend Bill Clinton’s actions with Monica Lewinsky, the irresponsibility quotient has been steadily increasing – but we may have reached an apex of sorts with the Biden Administration, and the reelection of President Trump is the reaction – and he may just drive the last nail in the coffin of irresponsible journos and their reporting.

He has already settled two lawsuits with ABC and CBS based on false reporting by George Stephanopoulos and deceptive editing by CBS/60 Minutes.

In an era where information travels at the speed of a click, the media holds immense power to shape public perception and influence societal discourse. However, with this power comes a profound responsibility to report accurately and ethically. Unfortunately, instances of media irresponsibility - through half-truths, out-of-context events, and outright lies - have become alarmingly common, eroding public trust and fostering division.