Here’s the part everyone’s pretending not to understand: ICE didn’t create the mess—it’s cleaning up decades of political malpractice. The same politicians who refused to enforce the law now scream “authoritarian” when enforcement finally shows up. That’s not moral outrage; it’s arsonist panic. Immigration law didn’t vanish because activists got loud on TikTok. Calling illegal aliens “neighbors” doesn’t confer legal status, and shrieking “Nazi” at federal agents doesn’t nullify statutes passed by Congress. When elected officials lie about facts and incite hysteria, they escalate confrontations and then blame ICE for the consequences. This chaos is manufactured—and the noise is coming from the people who broke the system in the first place.

