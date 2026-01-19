One hopes that sooner or later; the time will come when people start to realize that the people who are complaining the most and the loudest about certain problems in America are the people who created the problems they are complaining about and are now working hard to sustain the chaos created by those problems.

For example, the problem with ICE is not a problem with ICE, it is a problem created by abdication of constitutional responsibilities by presidents of both parties for decades—but ignoring the law or just waving at it does not change the calculus of whether illegal immigration is now legal because it hurts our feelings.

Spoiler alert: It is still illegal no matter how many TikTok videos you post about your tears and rage.

For decades, open borders proponents in both parties contributed to where we are now, but Joe Biden­—or the cabal running the country during his presidential term—fired every gun from the Iowa class Democrat battleship in a broadside volley aimed at America.

There are some very simple things to understand, and I will make this simple for the folks in Rio Linda (in memoriam of the great El Rushbo, may he rest in peace):

There are laws (decades old) making crossing our borders without permission an illegal act.

Those laws were duly passed through Congress, signed by a president, and some laws have even been challenged in the judicial system and clarified (like which entity has the duty to formulate, execute, and enforce these laws).

No, a state may neither make their own immigration laws nor decide how the existing federal laws are enforced.

Yes, ICE has police powers. They come from the Immigration and Nationality Act (especially 8 U.S.C. § 1357).

ICE may arrest and detain a removable alien in public without a judicial warrant if the officer has probable cause to believe the person is in the U.S. illegally, and there’s a risk the person will escape before a warrant can be obtained.

ICE commonly uses administrative warrants rather than court-signed warrants for immigration arrests/detentions. These are issued internally by ICE or by an immigration judge, not a neutral magistrate, and allow ICE to take custody of someone for immigration proceedings.

While ICE may not enter a private space without consent or a judicial warrant, if they are invited in or suspect immediate threat, they can legally gain entrance.

No, ICE does not decide what laws to enforce. ICE enforces immigration law as defined by Congress — including arrest, detention, questioning, and removal of non-citizens.

No, calling illegal aliens “neighbors” or “Maryland Men” does not make them legal.

No, it doesn’t matter if an alien was let in, overstayed a visa, ignored deportation orders or simply was ignored.

No, it doesn’t matter how long they have been here. There is no automatic citizenship for evading capture for 10, 20 or 30 years.

No, it doesn’t matter if they have a job.

No, it doesn’t matter if they are 8 or 80. Age is not a disqualifier.

It doesn’t matter if they have a family because they can choose their dependents who were born here who will stay with a designated legal guardian or go with the deportees back to their home country.

No, citizens of another country do not have a right to come to America.

All the above are, or should be, well known to our elected officials and yet, some of these very officials are the ones using irresponsible and false rhetoric to enrage the mentally stunted emotional raw nerves who think they are manning the front lines of a new Civil War.

Here’s is short list from just the past ten days or so:

Sen. Chris Murphy on NBC Meet the Press said, “The way in which ICE is operating today is inhumane and illegal.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen on X said, “First, they lied about what we saw on video when ICE killed Renee Good.”

Sen. Cory Booker on Threads said, “This was a murder of an innocent young woman who was driving away.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib on her official Facebook page said, “ICE is terrorizing our communities with zero accountability.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar on Instagram said, “It was not ‘domestic terrorism’” and stated unequivocally that no criminal illegal aliens have been arrested in Minnesota.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett in public remarks reported by the media said, “[Immigration enforcement tactics are] on par with the Nazis,” and that the Supreme Court has sanctioned “modern day slave patrols.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on CNN said, “ICE officials murdering one of our neighbors is unacceptable. And we must arrest this ICE official and hold them accountable.”

It is due to statements and sentiments like these that ICE faces sufficient force that they must use equal or superior force in arrests and to block interference. It is Newton’s Third Law applied to law enforcement: every action is met by an equal and opposite reaction.

So much of the “reporting” and discourse—especially when elected officials state accusations as fact when they are not or are not proven—serves only to inflame the minds of emotionally retarded people in opposition to legitimate and legal actions taken to remedy “the problem.”

See, it is not that hard to understand, even if you are in Rio Linda.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.