Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
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It took a long time for me to accept Huxley's pronouncements about human behavior - which you are largely echoing here. I am not inclined to follow, nor to lead, and doing one or the other is pretty basic human behavior.

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