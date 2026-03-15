Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
7h

Yes - use Greta as Doomsday Gnome as answering her specious rants would be “attacking a child” - How dare you! Going to Spring Break in Florida at the outset of the COVID scamdemic was “murdering Grandma!”

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J Adams's avatar
J Adams
7h

Stalin was a propaganda artist of the first rank. Accusing people of what you are doing was one of his favorite techniques and promoted by Hillary Clinton's favorite communist, Saul Alinsky. The people who bought into their lies were called "useful idiots" by Stalin.

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