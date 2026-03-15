I’ve been on a bit of a kick writing about things like honor, honesty, trust, competency, critical thinking, objectivity, and accountability – characteristics that allow people to live together in peace and self-governance and how the lack of those characteristics put our Republic at risk. Today, I have been thinking about some of the worst tactics being used by Democrats and their allies.

If you pay attention to issues and argumentation tactics, you will notice a recurring tactic in modern political debate: the number one go-to tactic the left uses to advance an agenda is through wrapping it in the protection of sympathetic individuals or populations. They claim to be defending a principle, but in reality the people involved are being used as a kind of moral shield—one designed to insulate the underlying argument from criticism.

You know the gambit - if you disagree with a Jazzy Crockett, you are a racist. If you think men who pretend to be women need mental health services, you are a transphobe - the the hottest take over the past week is that if you are for the Iran war or point out that Muslims sure seem to like killing, you are an Islamaphobe.

Take the current debate over illegal immigration. Long-standing law already establishes procedures for handling individuals who enter the country unlawfully. Yet Democrats are now advancing a series of supposedly constitutional objections that historically have not applied in this context—ranging from expansive claims of “due process” to demands for judicial warrants in matters that have traditionally fallen under the authority of the Executive branch.

These claims are not simply straw-man arguments, rather they represent a deliberate political strategy: by placing sympathetic individuals at the center of the debate, critics of the policy can be portrayed as attacking the people themselves. In that sense, the individuals involved function as political “human shields,” protecting the broader agenda from scrutiny. Democrats have a history of selecting underdogs based solely on race or identity.

This tactic has a long pedigree. Throughout history, political actors have discovered that controversial policies become far easier to defend when they are wrapped in the moral authority of sympathetic people. Once that shield is in place, criticism of the policy can be reframed as cruelty toward the people supposedly being protected. What might otherwise be a straightforward policy disagreement suddenly becomes a moral accusation.

It is important to understand that this tactic differs from a traditional straw-man argument. A straw man works by misrepresenting an opponent’s position to defeat it more easily. What we are seeing instead is the strategic use of vulnerable or sympathetic groups as a moral barrier that shields a political agenda from scrutiny —it feels a lot like something a terrorist organization would do.

Call it “human-shield politics.”

And this is something I find reprehensible and the ultimate in dishonesty.

The structure is fairly simple. First, identify a sympathetic group—immigrants, workers, children, the poor, victims of discrimination, or some other category that carries strong moral weight in public discourse. Second, attach a controversial policy objective to that group. Third, frame criticism of the policy as hostility toward the group itself. Once that framing takes hold, critics are forced to spend their time defending their character rather than debating the merits of the policy.

History offers many examples of this pattern.

During the Cold War, for example, the Soviet Union invested heavily in Western “peace movements” that opposed the deployment of NATO nuclear weapons in Europe. Organizations such as the World Peace Council framed their activism in humanitarian terms: preventing nuclear war and saving humanity from annihilation. Those were legitimate concerns shared by millions of ordinary citizens. Yet historians later noted that these movements tended to focus their criticism almost exclusively on Western nuclear policy while ignoring or minimizing Soviet nuclear expansion. The moral authority of peace activists provided a powerful shield that made critics appear reckless or indifferent to the survival of humanity.

A different version of the same tactic appeared inside communist regimes themselves. In the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin, nearly every major policy was justified in the name of “the workers.” Because the Communist Party claimed to represent the working class, opposition to Party policy could easily be framed as opposition to workers themselves. Critics were not merely wrong; they were labeled “enemies of the people.” The workers, whose interests were supposedly being defended, became the rhetorical shield protecting the authority of the regime.

American history provides examples as well. During the civil-rights era, segregationists frequently framed their position not as a defense of racial hierarchy but as a defense of constitutional federalism. Political figures such as George Wallace argued that federal civil-rights legislation violated the principle of states’ rights. Reprehensible, but even more so when Lyndon Johnson used very similar tactics with his Great Society programs. The Democrat Party has been playing black Americans for fools and pawns for over a half a century, making promises they never intended to fulfill in exchange for a reliable voting bloc.

Sometimes the tactic appears in even more literal form. Militant organizations operating within civilian populations have long embedded military assets in densely populated areas in order to create political constraints on their adversaries. Hamas has placed military infrastructure among civilian neighborhoods throughout the Gaza Strip. The logic is brutally simple: any military response risks civilian casualties, and those casualties can then be used to generate international outrage. Civilians become a shield—both physically and politically.

Across these examples the pattern is unmistakable. A sympathetic group is placed at the center of the debate, and the policy attached to that group becomes difficult to challenge without appearing morally suspect. The tactic works because most decent people instinctively recoil at the idea of harming the vulnerable. Political strategists understand this instinct and exploit it.

The result is a form of moral blackmail that corrodes honest debate. Instead of asking whether a policy works, whether it is lawful, or whether it serves the public interest, the conversation becomes a test of compassion. Anyone who raises objections must first prove they are not cruel, bigoted, or indifferent to suffering.

To truly have free debate in society requires the ability to evaluate policies on their merits—even when those policies are wrapped in emotionally powerful narratives. Compassion for individuals and clear thinking about public policy are not opposites; they must exist together.

When sympathetic people are used as political shields, they are not truly being defended. They are being used. And a society that cannot recognize the difference will eventually discover that the loudest moral claims often conceal the most calculated, divisive, and damaging political agendas.