As someone who often critiques communism while defending America’s representative republic and its capitalist foundation, I’ve long argued that collectivist governance, despite starting with egalitarian ideals, tends to morph into authoritarianism. The dream of pure democracy or equal resource distribution crumbles when the practical challenges of managing people and resources surface. In contrast, I believe a free society thrives on consensus, collaboration, and cooperation, striving to maximize these while minimizing harm. No one gets exactly what they want in a representative system, but that’s the trade-off for liberty. To explore whether human nature aligns with this view, I looked into how isolated groups—like shipwrecked crews or uncontacted tribes—form governance when free to create any system. The evidence, though limited, offers compelling insights.

Communist models often claim to embody cooperation, but their advocates ignore a critical flaw: collectivism relies on coercion, not choice. In capitalist societies, cooperation emerges from rational self-interest—people freely collaborate for mutual benefit, whether in business or community. Collectivism, by contrast, enforces unity through force, stifling the voluntary consensus that sustains free societies. Yet, I’ll concede that no government, including capitalism’s republic, is immune to corruption. Humans are imperfect, and so are their systems. This led me to wonder: what does human nature reveal about governance when people are unconstrained by existing structures? Studies of isolated groups provide a natural experiment.

Nicholas Christakis’s analysis of 20 shipwreck cases from 1500 to 1900, involving groups stranded for over two months, shows how governance emerges under pressure. These groups often started with informal systems rooted in necessity. Leadership came from those with authority (like captains) or skills (like navigators). Some groups, like the Grafton survivors in 1864, thrived through consensus-based cooperation, sharing tasks like shelter-building. Others, like the Batavia in 1629, descended into tyranny when a psychopath seized control, leading to violence. Resource scarcity often sparked authoritarianism, while abundance fostered collaboration. Larger groups with clear roles maintained order better than fragmented ones. These patterns suggest human nature leans toward cooperative governance when conditions allow, but stress can breed despotism—a warning for collectivist ideals that assume equal outcomes.

Uncontacted tribes, like the Sentinelese or Mashco Piro, offer another perspective. Anthropological studies, often based on indirect evidence, describe these groups as acephalous—lacking formal leaders. Decisions, like where to hunt or whether to avoid outsiders, are made collectively, with elders or skilled members holding influence but not power. Kinship and egalitarianism dominate, as seen in the Hadza, who share resources like food to ensure survival. Sanctions like shaming enforce cooperation without coercion. Yet, these tribes adapt pragmatically to threats, like migrating to evade loggers, showing flexible governance. Their systems resemble the voluntary collaboration I admire in capitalism, not the forced unity of communism.

These cases align with anthropological theories. Structural-functionalism suggests small societies maintain order through interdependent roles, not formal governments. Some, like the Igbo, practice village democracy, proving consensus doesn’t need Western institutions. Pastoralist tribes cooperate on resource defense, driven by mutual interest, not mandates. These examples challenge the communist notion that only collectivism fosters unity. Instead, they show humans naturally form cooperative systems when free, often rejecting rigid hierarchies.

However, the evidence has limits. We don’t have controlled studies because people are not lab rats, but we can draw inferences from the few data sets we have on hand. Shipwreck records are incomplete, and survivor accounts may be biased. Studying uncontacted tribes raises ethical issues, and data often comes from neighbors or aerial observations, clouding details. External pressures, like scarcity or invaders, also shape outcomes, complicating “natural” governance. Still, the trends are clear: humans gravitate toward consensus and collaboration but can slide into authoritarianism under duress.

It is important to note that we live in an experiment. There are active systems of governance that favor freedom, independence, and individual rights – and there are those that don’t. We can’t discount our experiences and real time observations of such and we can extrapolate what happens when attempts are made to turn one form into another.

I recognize my bias, but I do believe the data we have supports my skepticism of communism. Collectivist systems, starting as egalitarian, often end in dictatorship when resource management fails—as seen in some shipwrecks. Capitalism’s republic, while flawed, better harnesses human nature’s cooperative instincts through voluntary exchange. Isolated groups show that governance works best when it emerges organically, balancing individual freedom with collective needs. Forcing equality, as communism does, ignores this reality, breeding resentment and power grabs. America’s system, for all its messiness, allows rational self-interest to drive cooperation, offering a framework where consensus can thrive without coercion.

Human nature, it seems, favors liberty over some promised, mythical Utopia.