Down on our farm in Mississippi, Johnson grass was always trouble. It’d sneak up between the rows, wrap its roots around the cotton, soybeans, or corn, and before long you couldn’t pull it out without killing what you were trying to grow. Once the crops got too tall to cultivate—or in a hayfield where there weren’t any rows to begin with—you were just about stuck.

Spraying didn’t help much either. The same herbicide that kills Johnson grass kills the good stuff, too.

Now, the one thing Johnson grass has going against it is how fast and tall it grows. It’ll shoot up higher than the soybeans or cotton, and taller than the Bermuda or fescue we’d plant for hay. That ended up being its undoing.

We came up with what we called “weed wipers.” They were ten-foot pieces of three-inch PVC pipe, drilled with little holes and wrapped with an old cotton rope or something that could soak up herbicide. The pipe was fed by gravity from a tank of Roundup on the back of the tractor.

We’d mount that rig across the front of the tractor—high enough to clear the crops, but low enough to brush the tops of the Johnson grass. You opened a valve on the dash to let just enough flow through to keep the rope damp, not dripping. Then you’d drive down the rows or across the hayfield, letting the rope touch the tops of the tall weeds.

Didn’t take much. Just a swipe, and that Johnson grass was done for—without hurting the crops or the hay beneath it.

I think that’s a pretty good picture of how President Trump’s having to operate these days.

Whatever the right size of government is, I don’t know—but I know it’s less than what we’ve got now, because right now, it’s out of control.

Folks are getting restless. I feel it myself. My wife and I talked about it just last night. We both agreed something big has to change before the midterms or we’re looking at trouble come election time. And we’re not the only ones feeling it—polls are showing that same impatience everywhere.

Now, that doesn’t mean those feelings are always rational. But politics these days aren’t rational either—not by any measure most of us would call common sense.

For Democrats, everything comes down to one thing: fighting Trump. That’s their whole playbook, no matter the issue. Doesn’t matter if it’s a state race in Virginia, New Jersey, or New York City—none of which had anything to do with him—they’ll still find a way to make it about “Orange Man Bad.”

Meanwhile, Trump and his team are battling a government that’s been building up layer upon layer for half a century. He’s up against four straight years of wild spending—money poured into failing programs like Obamacare, and rivers of taxpayer cash flowing to left-wing donors, NGOs, and right back into Democrat coffers.

Tim O’Brien over at PJ Media said it well:

“It’s always assumed that when Republicans want to cut government spending, it’s to eliminate waste. More to the point, it’s to save the taxpayer money so that ultimately yours and my taxes don’t go up as fast or as much. We’re not crazy enough to expect our taxes to go down, are we? But when you look at the way the Trump administration has been cutting spending, it’s much more strategic than simply trying to save money. In cutting the spending on certain things, Trump is cutting the financial lifeline to much of the left’s corruption.”

And that brings me back to the Johnson grass.

You can’t go after it too early. If you do, you’ll kill the good plants along with the bad. You’ve got to wait until it shows itself—when it grows tall enough to reach—and then you can take it down without harming the crop.

It’s the same with government. The bad programs have their roots tangled up in the good ones, and if you’re not careful, you’ll destroy what’s worth keeping. It takes patience and timing.

But just like Johnson grass, the waste and corruption in government eventually grow tall enough for everyone to see. And when that happens, that’s when you wipe it out—carefully, precisely, and once and for all.