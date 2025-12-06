Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
2h

Your best column yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
P J's avatar
P J
2h

I've said for years that everything the left accuses the right of doing is what they are actually guilty of doing.

As you say, self-reflection is not their strong suit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture