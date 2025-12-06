My learned Georgia friend, the one with leftie friends in his email discussion group and whom I have mentioned before, received this response from one of the members to my Substack post titled “Strasbourg on the Potomac” where I made the case the left’s reflexive response to Trump is akin to a mass psychogenic illness:

“I’d like a psychologist to assess this textbook example of projection. Flip the references to Republicans and Democrats and the rest of it rings just as true. A clear error: “Truth spreads the same way lies do” Didn’t Mark Twain point out that “a lie travels ten times around the world while the truth is still putting on its pants”? And an implied error: his “nice guy” vs “good man” example is supposed to refer to Trump. Even you must admit that it’s laughably absurd to call him a “good man”, given his vindictiveness, his lawlessness, and his lack of any discernible principles other than his own self-aggrandizement.”

I’ll deal with the obvious falsehoods first.

The Mark Twain quote is accurate but the clear point I made in the piece was that both truth and lies are spread in the telling. This is a clear attempt to willfully misunderstand the point to create disagreement.

Quoting Matthew McConaughey’s idea of the difference between a “nice guy” and a “good man” had absolutely nothing to do with Trump. I never mentioned Trump in that context and never defined nor implied Trump was a “good man”—although limited to the context of his two presidencies, it could be applied. Again, my point was clearly about the duty of people in society to be honest and the clarity telling the truth generates.

That brings me to the accusation of “projection” which includes his words that:

“Even you must admit that it’s laughably absurd to call him a “good man”, given his vindictiveness, his lawlessness, and his lack of any discernible principles other than his own self-aggrandizement.”

First, let us cast this in light of the twelve years of the Obama and Biden administrations, and remember the vindictiveness of Obama and Biden creating and presiding over domestic espionage and subsequent politicized investigations, impeachments and lawfare that continued from 2015 all the way to 2024 – just short of a decade of political and political warfare designed to do one thing – destroy Donald J. Trump for the crime of getting in the way of Obama’s “fundamental transformation.”

As to Biden himself, since he left office less than ten months ago even a Democrat should be able to remember how mentally and physically unfit, he was to run for office, much less to discharge the duties of it.

Biden’s half century in government, especially as Vice President and President, was hallmarked by vindictiveness. Personally, and professionally, Biden was a nasty character who, as even Democrats should recall, denounced half of America as traitors and insurrectionists at his Leni Riefenstahl inspired “Red Speech” on September 1, 2022. As to lawlessness, Biden and his team worked diligently to find “workarounds” to the Constitution, ignored Supreme Court orders to “forgive” student loan debt, and implemented unconstitutional vaccine mandates that cost hundreds of thousands—if not millions—of people their jobs in the military and the private sector. It is like shooting fish in a barrel to mention Biden’s career history of self-aggrandizement (from fistfight challenges to golf competitions) and the turd polishing of his actions conducted by the media, made worse by the obvious deterioration and ineffectiveness of his presidency.

In many ways, the overall response is not uncommon—and given the lack of self-awareness of the left—is also expected—and equally as incorrect.

“Flip the references to Republicans and Democrats and the rest of it rings just as true.”

No. This is a false equivalence. The left always tries to say this is a matter of perspectives and opinions, but this is absolutely not. There are mounds of evidence.

The American left has repeatedly accused Donald Trump of behaviors it has itself exhibited, a classic form of psychological projection.

Progressives branded Trump, a president who largely governed through deregulation and judicial restraint, as a “fascist” and “threat to democracy,” while their own administrations expanded executive power, surveillance, and lawfare against political opponents. They portrayed Trump as waging a “war on women” amid old tape recordings, yet long defended Bill Clinton, Harvey Weinstein, and numerous Democratic officials facing credible sexual-misconduct allegations. Finally, they spent years insisting Trump was a Russian puppet on the strength of the Clinton-funded Steele dossier, even as evidence of actual Democratic ties to foreign influence (from the Uranium One deal to the origins of the Russia-collusion narrative itself) mounted. In each case, the left’s loudest accusations against Trump mirrored conduct more clearly documented on its own side.

From a factual and evidence-based perspective, there is nothing like the projection that comes from the left and directed at Trump. I will agree there are true believers on both sides, but the incidence of complete hysteria, the monumental hypocrisy, and the glaring hyperbolic reactions to everything Trump does and says—compounded by their willingness to act based on those falsehoods—presents an observably factual case that the sheer magnitude of true clinical projection coming from the left is unmatched by anything on the right.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.