Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This didn’t erupt overnight—it was engineered by years of deliberate non-enforcement and moral sabotage. When a law is treated as optional, enforcement becomes confrontation instead of paperwork. Sanctuary policies didn’t humanize immigration; they operationalized defiance and taught activists that obstructing federal agents was virtuous. NGOs monetized the chaos, politicians laundered it with rhetoric, and communities were primed to see routine enforcement as an existential threat. Violence is the predictable endpoint of that lie. You can debate immigration levels forever, but once a country decides its laws are illegitimate—and trains people to physically resist them—you don’t get compassion. You get street war.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2h

Problem, reaction, solution. None of this is happening by accident.

We the people must not buy into this nonsense. Do not go out to the streets. This is what they want. They want you mad and angry.

Beware of the man that calls you to the square to fight. Nothing good will come of it.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture