Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
Oct 6Edited

God will not be mocked. That's the endpoint.

Hosea 4:6 reads, "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I reject you from being a priest to me. And since you have forgotten the law of your God, I will also forget your children."

Reply
Share
Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
Oct 6

Very deep and complicated subject for early morning coffee reading! Basically the right lives in reality and left lives in some make believe world they want us all to join them in. Trouble with make believe is sooner or later you have to get back to reality and there comes the rub!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture