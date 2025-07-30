It all began in January of 1943 on a windy, wet, and cold Saturday night in Berlin.

Rain was predicted, expected to turn to snow in the early morning hours. Down the hall and down a stairway from the Furher’s office in the New Reich Chancellery, a thin strip of muted light escaped from under the door of a nondescript conference room where a group of Hitler’s top advisors and officers were hatching a plan to eventually destroy the power behind the Allied forces, the United States of America.

Himmler, Goering, and Goebbels were there. Spread around the table were the rest of the ten most powerful men in wartime Germany – Martin Bormann, Wilhelm Keitel, Eric Raeder, Karl Donitz, Albert Speer, Joachim von Ribbentrop, and Walter Funk. All these men were waiting for one man who had been summoned to the meeting – the key to the long-term success of the plan - Nazi German Schutzstaffel officer and physician, Josef Mengele.

Mengele had been summoned from Auschwitz where he was experimenting on prisoners, working to understand the limits of the human body – and spirit – to perfect the Master Race. Hitler had a vision that the ultimate triumph would come via science’s ability to solidify the Aryan race through breeding while eliminating all inferior forms of human life and only then would the world be truly ready for the leap forward a single race would bring.

Mengele arrived around 2 AM, just as the rain turned to snow.

Himmler was the first to speak. “Can it be done?” he asked Mengele as he removed his coat.

“Yes.” Came the simple, sardonic answer.

“Can what be done?” asked Bormann, beginning to understand that Hitler had already put the framework of their unfinished plan in action.

“Creating two forms of enhanced humans guaranteed to destroy the United States,” replied Mengele.

“How long will it take?” asked Speer, being naturally concerned about managing timetables.

“About 50 years.”

“50 years!” exclaimed Funk. “That is too long!”

Ribbentrop spoke up, saying “The Fuhrer understands there is no possibility the Reich can destroy America in the near term. Since they entered the war in support of the UK and Japan attacked them at Pearl Harbor, they have become the most productive nation on Earth and given their resources compared to ours, we cannot compete. He is our Fuhrer because he sees the future, so he directed us to find a way to assure America’s demise – regardless of the outcome of this war.”

“Tell us of your efforts, Dr. Mengele,” directed Himmler.

“We have worked to select several pairs of biologically compatible people in America who are products of superior German Aryan stock and are loyal to the Fatherland – but are currently average enough to go unnoticed. Based on my experiments, we have learned how to stimulate the attraction between the right people at the right time, so they continue to reproduce the way the plan needs them to reproduce. We have also found the most defective strains of humanity with extremely limited capacity for rational thought. We can genetically manipulate them so that each successive generation becomes even more irrational and illogical and primed to accept whatever ridiculous and outlandish ideas Herr Goebbels’ men choose.”

“With a country as free and uncontrolled as America, how do we make sure they perform as needed?” asked Raeder and Keitel – almost simultaneously. “And why do we need two groups?”

“Leave that to my organization,” said Goebbels. “We have agents in America who are working to combine their propaganda and commercial organizations – we call it “marketing.” It is something that such a capitalist nation which will be fueled by consumerism after the war cannot resist. Our headquarters are on Madison Avenue in New York.”

Mengele spoke up, “We have picked two genetic lines, one that begins with the Confederate physician who helped the assassin of America’s President Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth, and he owned slaves – showing he had no problem dealing with inferiors. There is superior line that immigrated to Ireland before the war with the surname Schwenn, some two brothers have already immigrated to America under the surname of Sweeney.”

Goebbels added, “As to your second question, we need conflict to begin the destruction, so we decided to produce the two groups with such strong differences to guarantee that conflict. It is like a two-part explosive.”

“Put the plan in motion,” Himmler ordered Mengele.

“I have already started the breeding plan for the inferiors. They will be defective in many ways – unattractive, slack jawed, addicted to tattoos, body modification, purple hair dye, and gender fluidity – and importantly, extremely susceptible to Herr Goebbels’ Madison Avenue propaganda operation. They will be our shock troops when they are triggered by a single, superior, beautiful woman produced from our selected breeding stock.”

On September 12, 1997 – 54 years after this meeting and in anonymity, to Steven Sweeney and Lisa Mudd Sweeney, Sydney Bernice Sweeney was born.

Fast forward 27 years and the plan hatched in 1943 to destroy America with a resurgence of Nazism, white supremacy, and eugenics was triggered through a Madison Avenue created American Eagle advertising campaign, approved by their Jewish CEO, featuring Sydney Sweeney combined the two parts of the explosive planted from a conference room on a cold, snowy, Berlin January night.

True story.



Just to be clear - if anyone from Mengele’s second group reads this (or has someone read it to them), this is satire.