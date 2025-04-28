People who are vehemently opposed to the use of a duly passed, presidentially signed, long standing law to deport illegal aliens who are members of a criminal enterprise without due process once the president declared an incursion (not a declaration of war), the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, are the same people who:

Supported reopening the statute of limitations window in the State of New York just so Donald Trump could be sued (and the E. Jean Carroll case was filed almost immediately when this window was opened)

Supported a Manhattan DA cobbling together non-related circumstances and twisting yet another law on which the statue of limitations had expired, to create a felony out of a misdemeanor and use this Frankenstein’s concoction of laws to dishonestly charge Donald Trump with 34 felonies.

Elected and supported an Attorney General for the State of New York, whose main campaign promise was to “Get Trump”, and she did so by making up charges where there was no crime and no victim. Allegedly, he “inflated” the value of his assets to garner more favorable loan terms – and he was found guilty even though not claimants came forward and each funding request contained a disclaimer on the values and suggested the parties obtain independent valuations. The irony is that this DA currently stands accused of doing a similar thing to obtain loans for personal property – to the point of committing fraud by lying on loan applications as well as listing an out of state house as her primary residence to obtain a lower interest rate, all while serving as the Attorney General of the State of New York.

Fills you with confidence our legal system and our government are impartial watchdogs for our freedom, doesn’t it?

The commonality these events share is that none of them is based on what President Donald Trump did, but what secret motive the mind reading prosecution and elected officials think motivated him. That imaginary context is the only scenario in which any of this makes sense. Time after time we have seen examples of other presidents and businesspeople doing exactly what President and citizen Trump did and the outcomes were completely different – the same with any comparison between the treatment of non-violent J6 protesters and the ANTIFA/BLM rioters.

Basically, they are saying Trump is guilty because he is Trump and the J6 detainees are worse than ANTIFA/BLM because they support Trump. This is what is Soviet and authoritarian, not arresting a judge who created a crime by clearly breaking standing law she was sworn to protect and defend.

I mentioned confidence – confidence is the only thing that keeps our system of governance and our Republic alive. Like our constitution, our governance only has power and sway over our citizens and our population because we allow it. A free state is not held together by threat of force; it remains and endures because the people allow it.

What happens when citizens finally become tired of:

Being treated less deserving of help than illegal aliens.

Being used as a piggy bank for funding political ideology.

Funding rampant waste, fraud and abuse.

Being taxed on what they earn, what they buy, what they invest, what they own, and what they do in their spare time.

Arbitrary, capricious and unequal application of our laws.

Justice being defined in political terms.

Judges not staying in their Congressionally and Constitutionally mandated lanes.

Seeing the majority ignored in favor of politically connected minorities.

Watching politicians pursue a process of half-truths, non sequitur, omissions, and outright lies to hide the reality of law and to make issues appear something they are not.

The answer to the question of “How far will this go?” is simple. It will continue until “We the people” stop allowing it.

It has already happened once – in 1776.

As much as what we are seeing today was never anticipated but is happening, the people stopping this destructive clown parade can happen as well.