This morning’s essay about the fatality of believing a Red-Green Alliance will turn out well for either party drew a number of interesting and some disappointing responses indicating at best, a misunderstanding or misinterpretation of history and at worst a complete ignorance coupled with a fatal incuriosity of it.

George Santayana famously observed that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” It is one of those observations that has survived for more than a century, probably because humanity seems determined to provide an endless supply of supporting evidence. What interests me, however, is a question that precedes Santayana’s warning: How much of the past do we actually remember, and how far back does our understanding of history extend before it becomes little more than a collection of names, dates, and vaguely remembered events?

I’ve been conducting something of an informal experiment, engaging people of different ages in conversations about history, politics, and the circumstances that produced the world we inhabit. What I’ve discovered is troubling, although hardly surprising. There seems to be a remarkable disconnect between people’s confidence in their understanding of contemporary events and their knowledge of the historical circumstances that produced them. We have an apparently inexhaustible supply of people prepared to explain precisely what’s wrong with civilization, many of whom seem blissfully unaware of how that civilization came into existence.

We’ve all seen those entertaining and occasionally horrifying man-on-the-street interviews in which otherwise functional adults demonstrate an astonishing ignorance of history, geography, and civics. Of course, those videos are hardly scientific. Editing can turn a dozen perfectly reasonable answers and one spectacularly ignorant response into compelling evidence that the Republic is being populated by people who couldn’t find North America on a globe. I understand that, which is why I don’t consider them particularly persuasive evidence of anything beyond the ingenuity of the person holding the camera.

But my own conversations have raised a question I believe deserves serious investigation.

What is the average person’s functional historical horizon?

By that, I don’t mean how far back someone can recall a historical fact. Knowing that the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776 is useful, but understanding the philosophical principles that produced it, the circumstances that made it necessary, and the consequences that followed is something else entirely. The former is recollection. The latter is understanding. More importantly, the ability to recognize those principles and circumstances when they reappear in contemporary political debates is something we might reasonably call wisdom.

My working hypothesis is that, for a substantial portion of the population, functional historical awareness extends backward perhaps ten years. Beyond that, knowledge becomes increasingly fragmented, superficial, and disconnected from contemporary reasoning. Ten years is not a conclusion supported by research I’ve conducted. It is a proposition I would like to test.

There have been studies of historical literacy and collective memory, including research suggesting that people are particularly influenced by events occurring during their adolescence and early adulthood. Educational assessments have also revealed some fairly dismal results concerning historical knowledge. But I haven’t found a study that directly measures what I’m interested in: how far backward people can reach into history and meaningfully connect past events, their causes, and their consequences to circumstances in the present.

And I wonder whether that horizon has been shrinking with successive generations.

I am old enough to remember when understanding history was considered an essential component of being educated, rather than an inconvenient obstacle to having an opinion. I also remember when students were expected to learn things without consulting an electronic device that contains virtually the entirety of recorded human knowledge. We now carry the Library of Alexandria in our pockets, yet somehow seem to have produced an alarming number of people who regard the discovery of information as the equivalent of possessing knowledge.

That distinction is central to what I want to investigate.

I propose developing a relatively simple survey that measures historical understanding at progressively greater distances from the present. Rather than asking participants to identify obscure historical figures or recite dates, the questions would examine whether they understand the circumstances surrounding consequential events and can recognize their relevance to contemporary issues.

For example, a participant might be asked to explain the causes of a modern political or economic development, identify an earlier historical parallel, and describe what happened when comparable policies or circumstances arose in the past. Questions would progressively reach backward ten, twenty-five, fifty, one hundred, and eventually two hundred fifty years or more.

The objective would be to identify the point at which historical knowledge ceases to inform contemporary reasoning.

I would also like to examine how that boundary changes with age, education, reading habits, and perhaps political orientation. Does a seventy-year-old possess a broader historical horizon than a twenty-five-year-old? Does formal education make a meaningful difference? Are people who regularly read history better equipped to recognize historical parallels? Does political ideology influence which historical lessons people retain and which they conveniently discard?

That last question could be especially entertaining, although I suspect it might produce results that make everyone a little uncomfortable.

I am not proposing to demonstrate that young people are ignorant or that older people are inherently wiser. Age provides opportunities to accumulate knowledge, but it offers no guarantee that anyone will take advantage of them. I’ve encountered plenty of older people who have managed to remain remarkably uninformed despite having had decades to remedy the situation.

Nor am I suggesting that historical parallels guarantee identical outcomes. Circumstances change, technology advances, institutions evolve, and human behavior is influenced by countless variables. History doesn’t repeat itself with mathematical precision. But human nature has demonstrated a remarkable resistance to improvement, and the consequences of certain political and economic arrangements have been sufficiently consistent to deserve our attention.

This is where I could use some help.

I’m interested in hearing from educators, historians, researchers, statisticians, and anyone with experience designing surveys or conducting social research. I would particularly welcome suggestions for constructing questions that measure genuine historical understanding rather than simple memorization, developing a reasonable scoring method, and recruiting a sufficiently diverse sample to produce meaningful results.

I would also appreciate volunteers willing to help administer the survey beyond my immediate social media audience. A survey conducted exclusively among people who already agree with me might be gratifying, but it wouldn’t tell us very much.

My objective is not to prove my hypothesis correct. It is to determine whether it is correct, and if so, to what extent.

Santayana warned us about the consequences of forgetting history. Before we congratulate ourselves on having learned that lesson, perhaps we ought to determine just how much history we actually know.

After all, a civilization that cannot remember how it got here should probably be a little less confident about knowing where it ought to go.