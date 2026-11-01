Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
8h

I would say it also depends on who is teaching you the history. Most schools today put little emphasis on civics or history which is sad. It’s just as important as the 3 R’s!

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
7h

What you are talking about is the degeneration of our system of education. I was raised in California when the school system there was the pride of the republic. Even then, I never studied Latin - not even as an elective, though my father had in a Missouri public high school in the 1930s.

School taught me very little history. It is my own interest in the subject that has broadened and deepened what knowledge of it that I do have.

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