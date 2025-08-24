There is a powerful truth about the way human beings think: we are not entirely governed by what is happening right now. Rather, we are shaped by what we believe about yesterday and what we expect for tomorrow. Narratives - true or false - serve as the framework for how we live, vote, raise children, and build society. If you want to change the future, you don’t need to invent new technology, overthrow governments, or build utopias. You simply lie about the past and present until enough people believe those lies to shape their future actions. This is the method of every manipulator in history, and it is being employed right now in subtle but devastating ways.

Take the question of vaccines. Historically, vaccines have saved countless lives. Yet, when new vaccines are rushed to market with little long-term data, public officials often paper over the unknowns with sweeping assurances. Instead of admitting, “We don’t yet know the twenty-year effects,” they declare them absolutely safe, stigmatizing anyone who dares to ask questions. The result is not clarity but confusion. Citizens cannot make informed choices, because the very people entrusted with honesty have chosen expediency instead. The lie changes behavior: people comply out of fear, trust out of misplaced loyalty, or resist in paranoia - each response shaped not by truth, but by the fog of deception.

Similarly, the abortion debate is sustained by the most effective lie of all: redefining reality with language. By calling abortion “healthcare,” the deliberate ending of a human life is presented as morally neutral, even compassionate. But healthcare is meant to preserve, restore, or protect life, not end it. Words matter because they frame how society views morality. If ending a pregnancy is “healthcare,” then opposing abortion becomes cruelty rather than the defense of the defenseless. The lie alters not only political policy, but also the moral compass of entire generations who grow up believing that what is destructive is actually healing.

Another lie about abortion has to do with lies about various laws in the states and how they are policed and enforced. Horrific stories were told about Amber Thurman and how the fear of violating Georgia abortion laws caused her 2022 death - when the truth was that Thurman died from sepsis caused by tissue remaining in her uterus from an aborted fetus as the result of taking the “Morning After” pill which was given to her by medical professionals. The truth is that she died from malpractice.

Related are the lies of omission and commission are told to parents about their children in schools – medical procedures performed without parental notification or approval (it is alleged Fairfax County, Virginia school personnel aided a five-month pregnant student in receiving an abortion without parental knowledge or consent), biological males allowed in female spaces, or “transing” a child without parental knowledge, it changes the lives of the children – and the parents.

Immigration is another field where lies quietly reshape the future. The narrative that illegal aliens are harmless, that they have committed no crime, or worse - that lawful citizens are being detained and deported in their place - is an inversion of reality. The truth is that illegal entry is itself unlawful, and additional crimes frequently follow. Yet repeated enough, the lie conditions citizens to view enforcement as oppression and lawbreaking as harmless. The society that swallows this narrative is no longer one that protects its own borders or prioritizes the rights of its citizens. Instead, it becomes a society governed by guilt, confusion, and misplaced compassion.

The effect of these lies is not immediate revolution but gradual corrosion. Each time a person accepts one of these narratives, they begin to live in accordance with it. They make medical choices believing they are safe when the truth is unknown. They dismiss the humanity of the unborn because they have been told it does not exist. They welcome lawlessness at the border because they believe it is justice. Their future - once filled with potential for freedom, health, and safety - is altered irreparably by aligning their lives with falsehoods.

The real danger lies in the fact that lies rarely remain isolated. They spread, compounding into a parallel reality where truth is no longer the standard. This is how entire nations find themselves repeating slogans, enforcing dogmas, and silencing dissenters - all while congratulating themselves for being “enlightened.” Orwell’s warning in 1984 rings true: control the past, and you control the future. Control the narrative, and you control the people.

Lies are not merely wrong opinions; they are tools that shape destinies. A person who believes in a lie about history will cast votes, raise children, and make decisions based on illusions. A society that embraces lies about life, law, or morality will walk willingly into its own destruction. The tragedy is that many will never realize they were deceived until it is too late.

If the future belongs to truth, then the most urgent task of our time is to resist lies with courage. To ask questions, to demand evidence, to defend life, and to refuse the easy comfort of narratives that make us feel good while they destroy us. The future can indeed be changed - but whether it is changed for better or worse depends on whether we are willing to recognize and reject the lies being told to us today.