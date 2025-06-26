Shortly after the strike in Iran, the questions started boiling up. Among them, of course, was the question why Israel and the US were allowed to have nukes but sweet, peaceful, not terror supporting at all, Iran was not.

I gave a quick answer that 1) it has never been confirmed that Israel has a nuke – we believe they do, and 2) if they do, they and the US have the moral imperative NOT to use those weapons (unless, of course, there is no other option).

In light of the media’s predictable reporting – that 1) the strike wasn’t really THAT effective and there is probably an ounce of 60% enriched uranium still around, and that 2) bombing a peaceful sovereign nation makes America evil and 3) Orange Man Bad and a war criminal, I’ve been thinking about that question and that answer and think there is another important angle to these events.

The night after the attack, CNN devoted an entire hour of screen time, so a panel of “experts” explain, in excruciating degree of completely unknowable detail, how Trump’s attack was a failure from the word “go.”

So, business as usual, one supposes.

But as atypical as the first Trump Administration, Trump 2.0 is even atypical-er. Trump 2.0 was inaugurated to chew gum and kick ass, and there ain’t a single damn stick of Juicy Fruit left at the White House – anywhere – not even in the cubby where they found Hunter’s coke.

Day 61 dawned with Trump’s likely call to Bibi that led to the Israeli’s dropping open cans of whup-ass all over Iran’s military installations and mobile rocket launchers.

And yet, Trump still asked the Mullahs to return to the table and talk. They didn’t choose to do wo, so after a full Scaramucci unit of time (11 days), the Pentagon pulled a sleight of B-2’s and while the world went for the massive head-fake, a GBU-57 hailstorms began over Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

Be critical of Trump if it eases your chronic TDS, but Persian promises made, Persian promises fulfilled.

The say/do ratio of Trump 2.0 is 100%.

I’ll bet Iran knows today that they aren’t dealing with Obama or Biden anymore. They woke up in a new world after the attack, one where a US president exists who does exactly what he says.

The obvious follow-up to the original question and my initial answer was this:

“How do we know the US moral imperative exists?”

As a way of answering, allow me to suggest that we think about things in a slightly different way.

We have now learned that the Fordow site has been studied by our military since the Iranians began construction – about fifteen years, stretching back to the Obama Administration – we learned today that there have been two military experts working constantly to figure out what was needed to destroy it and when we realized we didn’t have the tools, that realization led to the creation, development and deployment of the 30,000 pound GBU-57 MOP.

The world knows America’s nuclear capability but it the attacks on the three nuclear facilities in Iran reminded the world, that America has the ability, capability, the operational security (Natasha Bertrand, the anti-Trump media’s Pentagon leak whore) wasn’t even able to misreport it until three days after it happened) and now the will to deliver – undetected, I might add - GBU-57’s anywhere and anytime we need to.

That, coupled with a substantial nuclear arsenal, should scare the absolute shit out of Russia and China.

The fact that we aren’t bombing away global problems shows the moral imperative. Not doing something that you could do to an adversary that has demonstrated evil intent until you are given no other path is the proof that America is judicious and has the necessary restraint to try corrective actions first. Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should.

It is not the use of massive destructive power that is the mark of a fundamentally good and moral nation; it is the judicious restraint until there is no other option.