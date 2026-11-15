I was digging through some of my older essays recently and came across one I wrote fifteen years ago while we were living in Scotland. At the time, the British media was reporting on a rather curious phenomenon they called the “resurgence of Marxism.” I remember jokingly blaming Lady Thatcher and Ronaldus Magnus for having defeated communism so thoroughly that its atrocities had disappeared from the front pages, leaving a new generation free to rediscover its supposed virtues.

I was right about the atrocities disappearing from the front pages. I was wrong about communism having been defeated.

Fifteen years later, Marxism and its various ideological offspring are enjoying something of a renaissance, particularly among people who have never experienced the consequences of living under the systems they find so intellectually appealing. I think I understand why, although I didn’t recognize it in 2011.

To understand what happened, we need to consider a concept borrowed from the law: severability.

Severability means that certain provisions of a law, contract, or agreement can be separated from the whole without invalidating what remains. Legislators frequently write severability clauses into laws so that if some provision is struck down, the rest survives.

It is a useful legal concept, but it has some rather significant limitations when applied to history and civilization. Some things cannot be severed without fundamentally changing the nature of what remains.

I believe the remarkable survival of communism as a respectable political philosophy, despite its spectacular historical failures, is the result of an intellectual exercise in severability. We have managed to separate the promises of communism from its consequences, its theoretical appeal from its practical application, and ultimately, the ideology itself from the history that should have discredited it.

And I suspect that separation was not entirely accidental.

Marx and Engels published The Communist Manifesto in 1848, followed by the first volume of Marx’s Das Kapital in 1867. Their ideas arrived during the upheaval of the Industrial Revolution, when the transformation of economies and societies provided fertile ground for anyone promising a more equitable arrangement.

Communism was, at that point, largely a theoretical proposition. It was discussed, debated, and promoted within intellectual circles, political organizations, academic institutions, and the fashionable salons of people who found the idea of reorganizing society rather exciting, particularly when somebody else would presumably be responsible for the actual reorganization.

As with most utopian propositions, communism enjoyed the considerable advantage of never having been tried on a national scale. Its promises could be judged against the imperfections of existing societies without the inconvenience of having to demonstrate that it could deliver anything better.

That changed in 1917.

The Bolshevik Revolution gave Marxism its first durable opportunity to become the organizing principle of a modern state. Almost immediately, the theoretical liberation of the proletariat began acquiring the familiar characteristics of authoritarian government. Political opposition was suppressed, private property confiscated, economic decisions centralized, and dissent increasingly treated as an offense against the state.

After Lenin’s death and Stalin’s consolidation of power, the transformation became unmistakable. Collectivization, forced industrialization, political purges, imprisonment, and mass starvation became features of the Soviet experiment.

This was hardly the workers’ paradise advertised in the brochures.

Yet something remarkable happened. Rather than abandon the theory in light of the evidence, many of its intellectual admirers began separating the theory from its results.

Walter Duranty, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Moscow correspondent for The New York Times, became one of the more notorious examples of Western journalists minimizing or denying the horrors occurring under Stalin. The Soviet famine was an inconvenient development for those who had already invested their intellectual reputations in the proposition that Marxism represented humanity’s next great advance.

Apparently, when the evidence contradicts the theory, the evidence becomes the problem.

World War II and its aftermath transformed communism from an ideological experiment into one of the dominant geopolitical forces of the twentieth century. Soviet control expanded across Eastern Europe, communist revolution succeeded in China, and Marxist movements spread through parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The Cold War became a prolonged confrontation between competing political and economic systems, fought through military deterrence, proxy wars, espionage, propaganda, and ideological competition.

The Soviets also recognized that defeating the United States militarily was an entirely different proposition from weakening its institutions and public confidence. Soviet intelligence and propaganda operations sought to exploit existing American divisions, including racial injustice, labor disputes, and economic inequality.

The American civil rights struggle offered particularly useful material for Soviet propaganda because the contradiction between America’s professed commitment to individual liberty and its actual treatment of black Americans was real. Soviet propagandists exploited that contradiction, while some American Marxist organizations sought influence within broader movements for social change.

That distinction matters. The civil rights movement was not a Soviet creation, nor were its legitimate demands for equal treatment somehow communist inventions but genuine grievances make particularly effective instruments for ideological exploitation. There is little need to manufacture discontent when one can simply appropriate existing discontent and redirect it toward a different political objective.

Over time, Marxist ideas also found receptive audiences in American academia and other cultural institutions, frequently in forms that emphasized race, identity, culture, and institutional power rather than traditional industrial class warfare.

Not every academic critique of American society is Marxism, of course, and not every demand for reform represents a communist conspiracy. My argument is something more fundamental: the intellectual framework for evaluating society increasingly emphasized its failures while becoming less interested in the historical record of the proposed alternatives.

And this is where severability becomes important.

The atrocities of Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, and other communist regimes were increasingly treated by sympathetic intellectuals as unfortunate deviations from an otherwise admirable philosophy. The theory remained pure, while every practical implementation that produced tyranny or economic disaster was declared an illegitimate representation of the theory.

Capitalism, meanwhile, was judged by its actual imperfections rather than its theoretical possibilities. As I have mentioned before, it is quite a convenient arrangement, when you think about it.

Capitalism must answer for every economic downturn, every inequality, every greedy businessman, and every social injustice that occurs within a capitalist society. Communism, on the other hand, is permitted to disown the gulags, the famines, the secret police, and the millions of people who suffered under governments explicitly organized around its principles.

One system is judged by its worst practitioners. The other is judged by its most attractive promises.

Hayek understood something about this long before the Soviet Union collapsed. In The Road to Serfdom, he argued that centralized economic planning creates pressures toward coercion because the state must ultimately compel individuals to conform to decisions made by political authorities. The suppression of individual freedom is not necessarily some accidental corruption of the original idea. It can be a consequence of attempting to impose a comprehensive economic plan on an unwilling population.

That is the part of the history I believe has been systematically severed from the contemporary presentation of communism.

I am not suggesting that someone convened a secret meeting and ordered the removal of communist history from every classroom in America. I am suggesting something potentially more effective: generations of intellectuals, educators, activists, and political advocates have helped create an environment in which the historical consequences of communism are treated as separable from the ideology itself.

The process need not be centrally directed to produce a remarkably consistent result.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, Thatcher and Reagan appeared to have helped settle the great ideological contest of the twentieth century. Soviet communism had failed economically, politically, and morally. The evidence was overwhelming, and the verdict seemed obvious.

But the collapse of a government does not necessarily extinguish the intellectual movement that inspired it.

The Berlin Wall came down. The Soviet Union disappeared. The gulags became historical exhibits. The ideology simply returned to the university classroom, where it could once again enjoy the considerable advantage of being discussed as a theoretical proposition rather than evaluated as an operating system for human civilization.

History had performed the experiment, but a new generation was being invited to disregard the results.

That brings me back to the broader problem of severability.

Western civilization is an accumulated achievement. Its prosperity, individual liberties, institutions, scientific advances, and protections of human dignity did not appear spontaneously. They developed through centuries of philosophical argument, political conflict, institutional experimentation, and some extraordinarily expensive lessons. Yet we increasingly encounter people who believe they can preserve the benefits of Western civilization while dismantling the principles and institutions responsible for producing them.

They want prosperity without the economic freedom that generates it, individual rights without individual responsibility, equality without accepting differences in human ability or achievement, and democracy without the constitutional restraints that prevent a majority from becoming a tyranny.

They appear convinced that civilization is a collection of independent features that can be removed, replaced, or rearranged without affecting the performance of the whole.

Anyone who has ever inherited a successful business and watched an incompetent successor dismantle it should recognize the problem. The new fellow enjoys the accumulated capital, the established customers, the reputation, and the profits while confidently eliminating the practices that made the enterprise successful. For a while, everything continues working, which he naturally interprets as evidence of his brilliance.

Eventually, however, the accumulated capital runs out.

Civilizations are not immune to the same process.

I have been thinking recently about what I call mental demography, the possibility that the most important distinction between political populations is not simply what people believe, but how they arrive at those beliefs. Historical knowledge is an essential part of that process because it provides a record against which political propositions can be tested. Remove that record, or convince people that it has no bearing on contemporary arguments, and every failed idea becomes eligible for another trial.

That, I believe, explains much of communism’s remarkable durability.

Its advocates do not have to prove that it worked. They only have to persuade people that its previous failures were unrelated to the theory and that the next attempt will finally produce the promised results, and the people who remember what happened are gradually replaced by people who have only heard what was supposed to happen.

Fifteen years ago, I thought Marxism’s resurgence was evidence that people had forgotten the lessons of the twentieth century. Today, I suspect the problem is considerably worse. We have developed an intellectual culture in which those lessons can be deliberately disconnected from the ideas they were supposed to teach us about.

Communism has not survived because history vindicated it. It has survived because its admirers have learned to sever the ideology from its history.

And once that severance is accepted, the atrocities become irrelevant, the failures become somebody else’s mistakes, and the promises become new again.

History may not repeat itself precisely, but apparently it is perfectly willing to conduct the same disastrous experiment as many times as necessary, provided each new generation can be convinced that nobody has ever tried it before.