Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
12h

And Engles wrote that once the workers under Communism owned all means of production, the Government would necessarily "wither away." Because the theories of Marx and Engles (dialectical materialism) made no sense due to the many well known shortcomings of human nature such as greed, avarice, nepotism, narcissism and others, the such governments have never withered away, never will and instead become more absolute. This leaves communism no different than socialism and all of its well demonstrated evils. I am constantly bewildered by those who think the two are something apart from each other. They are not, and both fail for the same reasons.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
13h

You definitely missed your calling as a Professor of History, Mike! This post should be required reading for youngsters before they're brainwashed in high school/college.

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