I had a discussion recently about the issues surrounding illegal immigration and it came down to the same two points as it always does.

And it was as tiresome as ever.

First, the problem is a problem because the laws have not been enforced over decades, in which my discussion opponent is complicit as she is one of the people who state with false certainty that “no human is illegal”. The second aspect is the fallacy of extending the specific to the general. The media takes individual stories of credible fear—and sob stories of illegal aliens who have been allowed to remain in the US even though they should have been deported years ago—and extends those to the general population of illegal immigrants, most of whom never had legitimate asylum claims, but came for economic or public benefits.

These realities are deeply inconvenient to the political class, especially for the open borders crowd on the left, which prefers moral drama to policy clarity.