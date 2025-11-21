With 2026 all but on the doorstep and 2028 coming down the street, Democrats are pillorying Trump about lowering household costs, which is the level of dishonesty to be expected since their Biden-led years behind the wheel is why the cost floor was raised before Trump ever took office. About the only thing that approaches that level of dishonesty was Gavin Newsom’s idiots in his press operation tweeting this birthday wish to Biden:

“Happy birthday, President @JoeBiden! We miss having a president who has physical stamina — and a functioning brain.”

There is tone deaf and there is hearing the tone when there is none, I guess.

Here are the facts—over the past nine months, President Trump has accomplished something his critics insisted was unattainable without inducing a recession: he has held inflation down. The monthly data show a steady cooling, the kind that suggests both market confidence and policy discipline. Yet no administration governs in a vacuum, and the prices Americans confront today reflect not nine months of policy but four years of cumulative inflation—much of it driven by the Biden administration’s unprecedented spending and regulatory excess.

Economists distinguish between the rate of inflation and the price level. The former measures how fast prices are rising; the latter is the accumulated result of those increases. It is the difference between slowing a car and reversing its direction: stabilizing inflation merely stops the acceleration; it does not undo the distance already traveled. Today’s price level—what families pay for food, gas, rent, insurance, and basic services—remains historically high because the Biden years pushed it there.

The causes were not mysterious. In early 2021, the American economy was already recovering. Yet the Biden administration poured nearly $2 trillion more into the system through the American Rescue Plan, followed by trillions in additional outlays under the banners of infrastructure, climate spending, and “equity-driven” investment. Much of this spending had little relationship to the pandemic or economic necessity. Instead, it reflected the ideological ambition of a White House determined to remake the American economy through fiscal expansion and targeted subsidies.

Public officials insisted inflation was “transitory,” a temporary annoyance to be blamed on supply chains or geopolitical turbulence. But the core driver was domestic policy: too many dollars chasing too few goods, multiplied by regulatory constraints that restricted energy production, slowed permitting, and injected uncertainty into business planning. The inflationary engine was built in Washington. Once it was running, consumers had little choice but to absorb the consequences.

President Trump entered office facing this elevated price base. Households had already seen the erosion of their real wages, the depletion of their savings, and the rise of credit dependence. The price level had shifted—not marginally, but structurally. Even if inflation could be stabilized quickly, the economic experience of the typical American would remain defined by the cost of the Biden years.

Holding inflation low is therefore a necessary accomplishment but not a sufficient one. The administration’s early moves—restrained federal spending, a deregulatory posture designed to free up supply, and an explicit encouragement of domestic energy production—have anchored expectations. Markets respond to predictability; businesses respond to a government that is less inclined to treat them as adversaries. The result has been disinflation without recession, a rarity in modern American politics.

Still, the public’s frustration is understandable. Americans do not distinguish between inflation and price levels; they simply know everything costs more than it used to. Stabilization does not feel like relief, and nine months of prudent policy cannot erase four years of excess. That is the political dilemma: the Trump administration must manage not only current economic conditions but also the residue of the last one.

If the goal is to restore purchasing power, the path forward lies in sustained policy consistency: disciplined spending, aggressive supply-side expansion, a regulatory framework that rewards production rather than constrains it, and a long-term strategy for rebuilding competitiveness. Price levels do not recede quickly, but economies can grow into them. The Biden years reshaped the cost structure of American life; the work of the next four must focus on expanding opportunity within it.

Trump has halted the climb. The next challenge is to rebuild the ground Americans lost.

Democrats have no idea how to do that.