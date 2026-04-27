Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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John LaCause's avatar
John LaCause
7h

As usual, right on target.

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
1h

I stopped watching the corporate-media "news" in 2003. 23 years later, I've never looked back. Unless we can get others to do the same, we are lost: "You are Drowning in an Ocean of Lies": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/you-are-drowning-in-an-ocean-of-lies

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