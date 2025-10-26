Free healthcare for illegal aliens is Chuck Schumer’s precious.

People assume I know a little bit about history – and I guess I do, at least certain parts of it. How I came about learning it is sort of interesting, and I think might help get kids and young adults interested in it as well.

My secret, if it can be called that, is something called allegorical fiction. I’m going to shorthand it and call it AF from now on, so I don’t tire you out with repetition.

AF is a genre where characters, events, or settings symbolize deeper moral, political, social, or philosophical ideas, creating a narrative with both a literal and symbolic level. Works like George Orwell’s Animal Farm, depicting the Russian Revolution through farm animals, or John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress, where a journey represents spiritual growth, use allegory to critique society and explore human nature.

I believe history can be learned through AF and as examples, I would cite two of my favorites – the first is C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for younger children and for a little later, J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. I think both, while allegorical in nature, represent historical teaching potential.

AF can teach history indirectly by using symbolic narratives to represent historical events or themes, making complex ideas accessible. Orwell’s Animal Farm mirrors the Russian Revolution, illustrating power and corruption, while Arthur Miller’s The Crucible uses the Salem witch trials to allegorize McCarthyism, highlighting political paranoia in 1950s America – which is still important to understand even though we now know McCarthy was largely right. Benefits include simplifying intricate events, connecting universal themes like power struggles to human experiences, and engaging readers emotionally for memorable lessons.

Allegories prioritize symbolism over factual accuracy, often altering details. Readers need historical context to interpret them fully, and author biases can shape portrayals. So, getting the full story requires additional factual sources – other history books - to ensure historical accuracy - but what it does do is set an entertaining framework for learning about the basis of the allegory.

C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is overtly allegorical, rooted in Christian theology. Aslan, the lion, symbolizes Jesus Christ, his sacrifice and resurrection echoing the Crucifixion and Resurrection. The White Witch represents evil, and themes of redemption and good versus evil reflect Christian teachings. While not tied to a specific event, the story draws on Christian history, with the Pevensie children’s evacuation during World War II providing subtle historical context. Lewis confirmed in letters that Aslan was a Christ figure, intended to convey Christian ideas to children. The novel teaches about Christian historical narratives but focuses on broad spiritual themes rather than specific events.

Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings is less explicitly allegorical. Tolkien rejected direct allegory, favoring “applicability,” and denied links to events like World War II, despite interpretations connecting Sauron to fascism or the Ring to the atomic bomb. Still, the narrative has allegorical elements through themes of good versus evil, power, and stewardship. Tolkien’s World War I experiences shape the story’s depiction of war’s devastation and camaraderie, while the Shire’s simplicity versus Mordor’s industrialization critiques modernity, loosely reflecting Industrial Revolution or early 20th-century shifts. Scholars note symbolic parallels, like Frodo as a Christ-like figure, but Tolkien emphasized “history, true or feigned.” The work offers insights into war and societal change but remains indirect.

I made the assertion the other day that the left’s idea of “intersectionality” is a lot like the One Ring to Rule Them All in the LOTR trilogy – and the team trying to take it from Frodo a lot like the contemporary American left. Chuck Schumer looks more like Gollum every day. I hear Gollum every time Schumer hunches over that podium…

“Give me my Preciousssss…”

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is explicitly allegorical with Christian themes, while The Lord of the Rings offers subtler, applicable themes – not like Orwell’s depiction of the Russian Revolution but with pigs - but both provide insights into historical and moral themes even though they require factual sources for a comprehensive historical understanding. They teach about human nature and moral dilemmas tied to historical contexts but do lack precision as primary sources. Supplementing with non-fiction, such as texts on Christian history or World War I, is necessary for factual accuracy.

Anything that is enjoyable will yield more enthusiastic results – at least that is true for me, and I think for our kids – and thank goodness that Poppy, our newest addition to the family, already loves looking at and having books read to her. Of course, I had the benefit of parents and grandparents who had lived though some pretty significant parts of the history I love for first-person perspectives.



We can do that for our kids and grandkids. We are living through some pretty significant parts of history ourselves.

I believe fiction of this type is a compelling tool for exploring history when you pair it with curiosity and traditional study.