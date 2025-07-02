Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

173dVietVet
Curmudgeons Unite !! We have a Nation to save !

First thing is to rid our land of the RINO's who fester and ooze defeatism.

After all, they created "the stoopid party", so accurately named by Republican Illinois US Senator Everett Dirksen who said:

“We have two parties here, and only two. One is the evil party, and the other is the stupid party. Occasionally, the two parties get together to do something that's both evil and stupid. That's called bipartisanship.”

KEVIN HALL
I'm old, viewing 70 in the windshield, not far off. I have made my way. From the time of a little boy with nearly a mouthful to sustain myself, I've made my own way in life. When I was almost to retirement I was able to care for my mom, buying a house - fixing it up and moving her into it so that she had a nice place to spend her lasting years in.

I was able to retire at 60 and have made a change in my life to being an author - something I enjoy doing, though not a lot of money in it - but I don't care.

My wife of almost 50 years is happy with our home, and our life - though truth be told she'd rather move next door to the grandbabies (too close for me).

AND I did it all without the help of the Dems. I did it on my own two feet with my own two hands, and the education that an associate's degree in computer science allowed me.

I do OK. I'm not eating dog food, and I'm not eating steak every night - but for the most part - I'm happy (occasional old age aches aside).

When I hear the winy - complainers of the left say that I am the problem - well I have a middle finger at the ready for them.

For you see - I did this, I did it for my family, I did it for my GOD, and I did it for my country. Lastly, I did it for me - and trust me - ain't no one going to take it away - come Hell or high water!!!!

My 2 cents.

