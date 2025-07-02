You have no doubt heard of "high dudgeon" - this is the version that happens when you are old, been on too many planes that left late, and have driven too many miles in between flight. Over the past four days, I landed in Cincinnati, Chicago, Appleton, Wisconsin, drove to Oshkosh, WI then from there to Dodge Center, Minnesota, then to Minneapolis to catch my flight home in Utah.

So, yeah. Zohran Mamdani can get of my f*cking lawn along with the rest of the communist Dems and the RINOs who love them (and love spending taxpayer money).

If you have been paying attention to the media, you probably have seen articles or reports about the Gallup poll that shows America no longer has a singular culture - that is what the "proud to be American" poll shows us.

American culture is split into Democrats who hate America (38% are proud to be American – a fall from 87% in 2001) and Republicans who love her (92% are proud to be American – up from 90% in 2001). The interesting thing about the GOP is that their approval remained relatively flat during even Obama and Biden while the Democrats approval began falling in 2002 and cratered after Trump won in 2016.

If you want to see how right Andrew Breitbart was that politics is downstream from culture, look no further than Zohran Mamdani and the Democrat Party.

So, I guess the question is why did the Democrat culture slide where they are today?



I’m going out on a limb here to say that they built it.



Same with The Zohran.



They birthed him.

Like Venus stepping from the sea (or the swamp, as the case may be) fully formed and ready to rock and roll, The Zohran stepped from the water to become a state rep and now the Democrat nominee for mayor of NYC.



It has been going on for a long time. The Democrat side of the aisle in Washington has been populated with know nothing white dilletantes, and POCs - especially women - who have credentials but not a damn bit of intelligence or common sense. They were elected to vote with the Democrat leadership, not for their ability to think critically or independently.



It intensified when they nominated a neatly credentialled buffoon for president, a bi-racial man who identified as "black" even though he was half white, a man with literally zero accomplishments, no time in the private sector, very little in elected office with a history of voting "present", no understanding of economics and business, and spent about five minutes in the US Senate before mounting a campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination based largely on a combination of black racism and white guilt.



After Obama, it became Avant Garde for young, good looking, racially appropriate men and women with absolutely zero experience at literally anything other than fogging up a mirror, to run and be elected. Logic and reason are poison to these midwit, high functioning imbeciles - but they excite the morons who are just like them, they sexually stimulate the post-menopause and menopause crowds, and while their policies are crap, their faces and boobs look good on a campaign poster.



They are communists, of course, because you don't have to know a damn thing about any particular thing to be a communist, you only need to envy others who have worked for what they have and have achieved and want to take some (or all) away because you don’t or can’t achieve anything and you believe you are owed. That takes no special skills - or skill at all - just being pissed off and thinking you are the victim.

But this is the message young Democrats have been getting for decades now, with Obama as their role model. If you are young, went to an Ivy League or appropriately leftist college, even making it through law school (God knows how people like Mazie Hirono and Extreme Hakeem ever graduated and passed the bar), believe Marx was cool because your Poli Sci or Gender Studies prof told you so, don’t know the difference between a penis and a vag (or why it matters), have zero self-awareness or shame, and have no real prospects, a role as a Democrat candidate awaits.

And as Beto O’Rourke proves, there is still money in losing (multiple times) because Democrat donors take care of their own.

And this is what the Democrats have to look forward to for the next couple of decades as the Democrat farm teams ejaculate these morons into the body of American politics. If the GOP was smart, which it apparently isn’t, the Democrat Party is teed up to be nothing but bugs on a windshield.