What J.K. Rowling said of Emma Watson is true for many of our youth today. She said Hermione has been so insulated from real life due to her success (begun by Rowling’s writing) that she is completely ignorant of how ignorant she is.



Each generation has people like Hermione but the number and their bold desires to expose just how ignorant they are tends to rise during periods of prosperity until reality exerts its eventual dominance.



I’m in my mid-60’s, so my parents lived through (and served in) WWII. My Mississippi grandparents lived through the end of Reconstruction, the Great Depression, WWI, and WWII and my great grandparents were alive during the American Civil War, Reconstruction and WWI.



Each generation of our family experienced national trauma of differing degrees. They also experienced prosperity differently, but through it all, those Malthusian crises served to keep them close to what matters in life. It wasn’t until my generation of Boomers began to be insulated from the true harshness of the world by the post-WWII American economic boom - and due to the influence of our parents wanting us to never experience what they experienced, we continued the trend of using prosperity to fund a growing government designed to insulate more people from crisis (and bungled policy) than ever.



I’ve long stated that progressivism, its contradictions, and its fantastical Utopian thinking, are all a disease of prosperity - and the insulation from reality that comes with it. We see it today in profligate government spending and debt and even in warfighting where America turned into a paymaster for “coalition partners” who were essentially mercenaries that the New World Order neocon and globalist progressives supported because the money (and donations) kept flowing but the American casualty levels were low enough the American public was insulated from what was lost.



In my Theory of Bubbles, prosperity creates a bubble that protects the general society from the harshest consequences of natural law - but even then, those defenses are fragile and typically no more than one step away from natural savagery (for example, we replace war with politics and hunting/gathering with work and trade and then with welfare and dependence).



When a prosperity bubble lasts long enough, smaller bubbles form within the larger bubble that shield smaller groups from even the milder aspects of the natural world, allowing them to create worlds in which absurd and fantastical belief systems can exist. Normally, these bubbles are formed by the wealthy, the fantasy prone and those convinced the natural state of man can be permanently altered.



The thing about bubbles is that they burst.



They all do - because that is their nature. They are temporary.



And the cycle starts over again.



The ignorant learn or they die. It is as simple as that. There are not enough resources in the world to keep the reality of the natural world in abeyance forever. Progressive Democrat mayors and governors claim their Pinot Noir is great and their parks are clean and peaceful as their downtowns are boarded up, violent protests against the enforcement of federal law are a nightly event, and heinous crimes target innocent people.



As Stein’s Law states, things that can’t go on forever will stop.



History - warts, blood, guts and all - was once the mechanism we used to learn from those cycles, a way to reduce the ignorance of our young - but because the lessons were deemed too harsh, people began to ignore and even rewrite history to conform to their “modern” ideas. Presentism took over and modern conceptions of motives were assigned to historical events and actions as a means of justifying ideologies that lead to even more Orwellian willful ignorance.



Contemporary society is overburdened with Hermione Grangers who are deeply ignorant of just how ignorant they are - but the tipping point is near. My hope is that we don’t go full Malthusian catastrophe, but is is not out of the realm of possibility.



When history loses its value to deter ignorance, it becomes a facilitator for it and prosperity tends to hide the impact - until it can’t.