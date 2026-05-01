Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

This is the Democrat operating system: control the process, control the structure, control the outcome. They don’t need to win the argument if they can rig the architecture around it. That is why “fairness” always seems to mean more Democrat power. “Voting rights” means looser rules. “Representation” means new states. “Reform” means court-packing. “Safety” means censorship. “Democracy” means whatever keeps them in charge. The 2020 playbook exposed it perfectly: change the inputs, flood the system, blur the chain of custody, then call the output sacred. That is not representative government. That is managed democracy. And managed democracy is just an oligarchy with better branding.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
27m

There is no "will of the people" and that is using another term of radical leftism as though it means something - always a bad idea for conservatives.

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