I’ll be honest with you.

First of all, I should note that I typically am suspicious of people who say that to me because the first thing that pops into my mind is “You mean you haven’t been telling me the truth before now?”

But the weirdness of this thought process is enough to let you know that I’m really being honest.

I’m not so much angry at progressive Democrats, the “democratic socialists,” and the outright communists as I am angry for them.

Don’t misunderstand me—I’m certainly not excusing what they’re doing and there are people who should be held responsible, but here’s the thing: I have come to believe, through whatever brain worms with which they have been infected, most Democrats are incapable of recognizing the extortionists, the racists, the tyrants, the self-styled “revolutionaries,” and the purely evil forces—the money men—bankrolling their operations and “activism.” The Democratic shot callers and activists genuinely believe they oversee and control these shadowy forces and their funding sources. They think they’re the ones calling the shots.

But they’re not—not really.