I forced myself to watch as much of Gavin Newsom’s pitiful speech last night as I could stomach. He’s desperate to play the righteous leader of the “resistance,” but he’s got a problem - beyond the technical glitches that plagued his stream. The “resistance” he champions is losing its shine. Polls show regular folks - the kind who just want to get to work without wading through a mob of paid radical protesters - are increasingly fed up. The movement isn’t looking so noble anymore.

It’s now mostly the hardcore left, epitomized by the self-proclaimed anti-capitalist illegal alien who insists “real” socialism works. His goal? Replace American capitalism with this vague, utopian “socialism.” I couldn’t help but wonder where this guy came from - likely some south-of-the-border socialist disaster he fled because, let’s face it, America’s still better.

Polls increasingly show growing support for deporting the very people waving foreign flags, preaching socialism, and “having fun” while cars burn. The “resistance” loves to chant “no human is illegal,” but people aren’t buying it. Humans can, and do, break the law. When Democrats cry, “But these people have been here for ten or twenty years!” they hope you’ll forget they let them in - and stay - for decades. It doesn’t win sympathy; it just reminds folks of all the cold cases of illegal immigration, a direct result of lax border enforcement that’s been a Democrat hallmark since before Reagan.

People know Democrats have lured illegal aliens with an unspoken promise: come here, and you’ll never face prosecution or deportation. That was Biden’s official policy - a shiny Cadillac with a custom body but an engine and transmission with 300,000 miles. You might hate the law, think it’s cruel to deport people who were led to believe they were “safe,” but the law exists. It’s been on the books forever, and even as Democrats held the door open, they knew it.

Their strategy? Create a Cloward-Piven, too-big-to-fail crisis, hoping to convince everyone that deporting 20 million illegal aliens is impossible, so we should just hand them citizenship. “My bad,” they shrug. “What else can we do?” Meanwhile, the regime media churns out nightly nonsense, blurring the line between legal and illegal immigration to shield the “protesters.” Talking heads crow that illegal aliens aren’t really illegal and - oh, by the way - your ancestors were illegal too, living on “stolen” land. Stolen from whom? They’re vague on that, but it’s stolen, so you’ve got no right to oppose illegal immigration.

It’s the “Hunter’s laptop isn’t real” playbook all over again. Look at the past five years: everything Democrats and their media allies dismissed as “right-wing conspiracy theories” turned out to be true. Same deal here. California Democrats, led by Newsom, are playing the role of the 51 signers of that infamous letter, swearing there’s nothing to see, just Trump lying again.

Far from defending the Constitution, American principles, or freedom, Newsom and his Democrat crew are riding the coattails of one of the least sympathetic movements in America. Illegal immigration is so divisive that even Cesar Chavez - lionized by the left as a champion of immigrants and people of color - viciously opposed it. The real Chavez, a communist, organized violent border defenses, beating back Mexican illegals with chains to protect the wages of the legal immigrants he represented.

This is the poisoned chalice from which Gavin Newsom drinks in his quest for the Holy Grail: the presidency. Like the Templar Knight told Indy, Governor Hair Gel has chosen poorly.