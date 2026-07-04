Happy Birthday, my fellow rugged individualist, rebellious, revolutionary scum! You mongrels who stood up to the British Crown and decided independence was the way to go, look at yourselves—you made it to your semiquincentennial!

Yay, us!

We didn’t get this far by being weak, stupid, or complacent. While we arrived here as a nation, I think our success was rooted in being a community when it served our common, rational, individual goals and objectives, and becoming fiercely individual when it didn’t. We’ve never really been much of a joiner, preferring to rely on our own intellect, resources, and will when survival was on the line. That has generally been true of America as a country, but of America as a people, too.

It is our nature to say, “Screw you,” when things aren’t working and then do it our own way. Not that this attitude has worked out every single time, but the amazing thing about us is that we are willing to recognize our failures and pull the plug on our own ideas when they aren’t working.

We also understand how immutable, and ultimately powerful, human nature is, and what happens when both the positive and negative impulses of mankind are ignored or when someone assumes they can be controlled by force.

In large part, that is why all forms of coercive collectivism have failed to date, and why the rise of America’s little Stalins, cloaked in their $3,000 skin suits and toothy, PR-coached smiles, isn’t going to win.

Why?

Because the American instinct is to be independent, to be free to do what we damn well please, and to be left alone to do it.

If you look at modern forms of collectivism, they aren’t really the collectivism of Marx. Marx focused on labor while largely excluding the role of innovation, the freedom of the human mind to think independently, and the way capital (and its rewards) flows toward good ideas.

Collectivist beliefs tend to concentrate in densely populated areas where living conditions preclude people from doing even simple things for themselves (or where they are prevented from doing them) and institutions are required to do those things instead. Independence is valued less than getting along with the neighbors. Collectivism survives in such environments not because it is inherently powerful, but because it becomes necessary to sustain that concentration of people.

That reality also makes collectivism measurable.

If I were conducting a BDA—a bomb damage assessment—of collectivism, I would start by identifying ground zero. It is almost always the same place: large urban centers, universities, government bureaucracies, and the cultural institutions that feed them. From there, I would begin drawing concentric rings outward.

Inside the first ring, the expectation is that someone else will solve your problems. Government plans your transportation, subsidizes your housing, regulates your choices, educates your children, increasingly defines acceptable speech, and eventually tells you what your values should be. The collective becomes less a tool of convenience and more a substitute for personal responsibility.

Move outward another ring and the damage begins to lessen. People still depend on institutions, but they also repair their own fences, know their neighbors, start businesses, attend church, coach Little League, and generally solve problems without filing a complaint with city hall or demanding a new federal program.

By the time you reach the outer rings encompassing small towns, farms, ranches, and rural America, the expectation has largely flipped. If the tractor breaks, you fix it. If the roof leaks, you climb the ladder. If your neighbor needs help, you don’t organize a government task force. You grab a hammer.

That isn’t because rural Americans are morally superior. It is because necessity teaches competence, competence breeds confidence, and confidence produces independence. Human behavior adapts to its environment.

The closer people live to reality; the less attractive collectivism becomes.

But subjugating human nature, especially traditional American human nature, requires some heavy lifting.

The trick the “democratic socialists” have become so practiced and adept at pulling off is finding ways to criminalize normal and natural human behaviors, actions, emotions, and beliefs.

Making rational choices becomes discrimination.

Believing that race matters less than behavior and character becomes racism.

Having ideas and using them to create value becomes inequality and the theft of labor.

Defining a border and defending it becomes xenophobia.

Refusing to embrace the importation—legal or illegal—of people and cultures that are different from ours, and in many cases openly hostile to it, becomes anti-immigrant.

Saying a man can’t be a woman? Transphobia.

The point is to make normal people feel abnormal and abnormal ideas feel normal.

As a matter of fact, the greatest enemy of collectivism isn’t a person or a people.

It is reality.

Living in Manhattan is quite different from living in rural Mississippi.

Pretending those two places require the same values, incentives, and solutions is not compassion. It is ideology.

As we launch into our future, we need to understand that denying those differences is why we keep having to learn this lesson over and over again.

Screw the commies, we are going to do it our own, independent way!