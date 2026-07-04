Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
6h

👏👏🇺🇸🙏

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cat writer's avatar
cat writer
2h

Nearaly a millennium ago, there arose cities in northern and central Europe that eventually formed the Hanseatic League. Similar occurrences happened in present-day Switzerland and even on the Mediterranean.

These cities were granted independence by the Holy Roman Emperor or someone else of the highest secular authority. This meant that the cities ran themselves with no subjugation by any royal and noble. They were known later as 'free cities'. Frankfurt and Hamburg are current examples, with the exception that the EU and the Federal Republic of Germany has subjugated them.

These cities were republics. Those from the countryside born into feudalism who managed to make it into one of these cities were thus liberated. "Stadt macht Man frei." In many cases, Jews were allowed freedom also, as long as the economy functioned.m

When a peasant migrated to a city, he had to develop the social skills of an independent person with only religion and general customs and practices of the new place. He had to observe and apply those principles in order to succeed.

We have to consider America in this context. Most of the immigrants had no experience of independence. That includes the original English settlers. They came from serious tyranny and despotism and under a heavy feudalistic influence.

In many cases, they learned. 40 below zero is a tough teacher, especially when one is an ocean away from his "betters".

The later immigrants had little sense of such independence and arrived into places already heavily settled. Although many made a serious effort to adapt, the original ideas were already diluted.

My ancestors were like that. One arrived just in time for the first World Series. They all learned a new alphabet and language rather quickly, forbidding their children from even speaking the old ones in everyday activities. They got jobs, built businesses, earned and contributed. As fast as possible, they even changed their wardrobe.

However, some habits don't go away. They all spoke accented English. Their thinking and attitudes did not necessarily change. That was a lifetime of baggage.

The problems arose when the original settlers' descendants tried to exclude them from this society. Eventually sizable numbers of immigrants and their descendants got alienated and that contributed to the origins of today's nastiness.

Were I to migrate or even visit to another nation, as I migrated in my career between different organizations, my first priority is to be quiet, pay attention and learn as if I were a baby. It's a matter of respect.

Respect must be mutual. It starts with self. If a nation has a significant population of the disrespectrful, then it goes bankrupt, malignant and dies.

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