Happy Birthday to America!

She’s 249 today, and even though she is showing some wear and tear, she is still a pretty good-looking lass. I am always proud of her, but today I woke up optimistic about the next year as we run up to a milestone birthday, her 250th.

There are those who don’t like her very much. Well, that’s not true, they certainly seem to enjoy a lot of what she is while they gripe, even to the point of calling us the bad country in the world and inviting other countries to sanction us for our badness. These people are, put simply, morons.

But that is what the American Democrat Party has become. It is the anti-American party, the party of communists, malcontents and dare I say, traitors and it is time we call a spade a spade.

Opposing the Democratic Party today is a frustrating endeavor—not because their ideas are particularly difficult to counter, but because the party operates with an intentional asymmetry that resembles organized chaos. Understanding this deliberate approach makes their actions more comprehensible.

The modern Democratic Party embodies a contradictory blend of anarchy and authoritarianism, often pursued with the impulsiveness of a toddler in distress. It is a party of affluent, self-styled socialists who advocate wealth redistribution while shielding their own fortunes. They demand unwavering loyalty from their supporters yet abandon these groups when they no longer serve a political or emotional purpose.

The party disregards historical lessons and the wisdom of great philosophers, instead seeking validation from immature perspectives shaped by dependency. It thrives on selective memory, cognitive dissonance, confirmation bias, and a constructed alternate reality.

The Democratic Party often prioritizes personal attacks over policy debates. Republican figures, such as the Trump family, face relentless personal vilification, while Democratic leaders like Obama and Biden are treated with relative leniency. Even Bill Clinton’s criticisms were largely tied to his actions, not his character.

The party selectively enforces laws, ignoring those it dislikes until they can be weaponized against opponents—a hallmark of its inconsistent principles. It claims to:

Promote equality by enforcing inequality.

Combat racism by emphasizing racial divisions.

Foster prosperity by increasing burdens on producers.

Champion freedom through expanding regulations.

Oppose fascism while employing authoritarian tactics.

Care for children by prioritizing certain groups while overlooking millions of American citizens’ children.

Rooted in Alinskyite tactics, the party relies on agitation and propaganda, battling fabricated opponents to advance its agenda. As America celebrates its 249th birthday, it’s worth noting that the Democratic Party’s current trajectory does not align with ensuring a 250th, 251st, or 252nd celebration. The party’s “progressivism” is increasingly unmasked by younger “democratic socialists” who lack understanding of collectivism’s historical failures, dismissing examples like Cuba and Venezuela as irrelevant.

While many Democrats are fellow citizens and friends, their political stance often opposes the principles that sustain America’s longevity. Social media reflects this divide, revealing a segment of the party that views Independence Day with ambivalence or hostility. This sentiment will likely intensify during America’s sestercentennial in 2026, especially as patriotic displays under leaders like President Trump highlight the contrast.

The Constitution remains the final barrier between the Democratic Party’s vision and an America resembling failed collectivist states. A socialist government, as some Democrats envision, cannot coexist with the Constitution’s limits on governmental power.

As we celebrate our freedom and consider how to preserve it for future generations, let us honor the Constitution—the enduring safeguard of American liberty.

May America and her people continue to thrive.