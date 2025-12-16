Let’s just be honest about something—Democrats are no strangers to lying for political advantage.

I shouldn’t need to remind people about this, but apparently, I do, especially since there’s a president in office they despise, a conservative movement they’re willing to send their shock troops to destroy, and a midterm election a little more than a full-term pregnancy away (which they’d abort if they could).

I was passing through the family room Sunday night when my wife switched on the television, and there—right in my face—was Scott Pelley interviewing Jonathan Gruber.

My immediate response: “That son-of-a-bitch!”

“Who are you talking about?” Debbie asked.

“Jonathan F*ckin’ Gruber”, I said. “You already know what I think about Pelley.”

Since my wife questioned my impromptu obscenity, I launched into a story involving Gruber—still bitter about John McClane tossing his less dangerous brother Hans off the Nakatomi Plaza during a Christmas party in 1988 (okay, I made that part up)—along with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Harry Reid, and Nancy Pelosi, and how, leading up to Obamcare passage in 2010 and until today, they all knowingly lied/are lying about Obamacare with Gruber’s (the live one) eager assistance.

Of course, 60 Minutes soft-focused Gruber like he was Nora Desmond ready for her close-up, but I remembered what a pathetic snake Gruber was—and still is.

In October 2013, after Obamacare had already wound its tentacles throughout the American healthcare market and the government bureaucracy, after the Obamacare website was going tits-up, Gruber—a prime Obamacare architect and MIT professor—spoke at the Annual Health Economics Conference at the University of Pennsylvania. What he said was stunning:

“You can’t do it politically, you just literally cannot do it. Transparent financing and also transparent spending. I mean, this bill was written in a tortured way to make sure CBO did not score the mandate as taxes. If CBO scored the mandate as taxes, the bill dies. Okay? So it’s written to do that. In terms of risk-rated subsidies, if you had a law which said that healthy people are going to pay in, you made explicit healthy people pay in and sick people get money, it would not have passed. Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical to get the thing to pass.”

Read that again. The architect of Obamacare openly admitted—bragged, really—that they deliberately crafted the bill to deceive the Congressional Budget Office, hide its true nature from voters, protect it from the Supreme Court (thanks to John Roberts, that didn’t turn out to be a problem), and exploit what he called “the stupidity of the American voter” to ram through legislation that would have died if presented honestly.

This wasn’t some conspiracy theory or opposition talking point. This was the guy who helped write the damn thing, caught on video, admitting the entire legislative process was based on intentional deception.

The lie was so egregious that even PolitiFact—that reliably left-leaning, Democrat-excusing “fact checker”—named Obama’s “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it. If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” the Lie of the Year for 2013. Of course, this was three years after everyone else already knew it was a lie, but better late than never, I suppose.

And here’s the thing: there were no consequences. No resignations. No apologies. No Democrats standing up to say, “Wait, we deceived the American people and that was wrong.” Just the usual circling of wagons and changing of subjects.

We are still arguing over Obamacare today, 15 years later—while insurance costs (and federal subsidies) continue to rise.

So don’t be surprised by anything a Democrat will believe, say, or do to gain political advantage. Because there is literally nothing they won’t believe, say, or do—and they’ll have zero regret about doing it. They’ll look you dead in the eye, tell you a bold-faced lie, get caught telling that lie, and then act offended that you had the audacity to notice.

That’s not cynicism talking. That’s just pattern recognition.