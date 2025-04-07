Democrats want your "hands off". I wondered what those things were, so last night I started a list. So far, this is what “Hands off!” seems to mean in the lexicon of Democrats.



Hands off:

1. Democracy – which seems to be in peril every time Democrats lose.

2. The Constitution – which they redefine as needed.

3. Men (and boys) in the gym dressing rooms and bathrooms of your wife and daughter.

4. Men competing with women in women’s sports.

5. Calling men women (you bigot).

6. Waste, fraud and abuse in government finances (those are called "contributions" in Dem speak).

7. Foreign aid - of which most goes to left-wing activism and some percentage returns to Democrat party coffers (also called "contributions” – see #3 above).

8. Endless funding for endless war (they love the military-industrial complex now).

9. Hamas operatives and supporters masquerading as students.

10. DEI programs (which are nothing but legalized discrimination against white men).

11. "Gender affirming care" for kids - irreversible surgeries for children way, way under the age of majority.

12. Chemical castration for little boys.

13. Abortion and abortion clinics – these are holy temples of progressivism.

14. Over-the-counter abortifacient drugs that can kill the mother.

15. District Court judges who overstep their bounds - they belong to Democrats!

16. The borders – open borders are for letting in whoever, whenever, no vetting required.

17. Energy independence - they’d rather shut down your oil and gas for "green" dreams

18. Their negation of parental rights - schools indoctrinating kids behind your back and “transing” them without parental knowledge or approval.

19. Porn in schools – support of literal pornography in elementary school libraries.

20. Their assaults on free speech - canceled if you don’t toe the party line.

21. Second Amendment - they’ll take your guns while calling it "common sense".

22. Their approach to small businesses - crushed by regulations while big corporations get bailouts.

23. Bans on religious freedom - pray quietly or face the "tolerance" police.

24. Restrictions on property rights - eminent domain for their pet projects.

25. Ending cash - they want every transaction tracked in a digital dystopia.

26. Defunding the police - defunded unless it’s their private security.

27. Any attempts to solidify election integrity - questioning results is fine, unless it was a Democrat win.

Like the Democrats believe about the Constitution, this is a living document, so I will be adding to it.

If you are voting for Democrats, this is what you support.