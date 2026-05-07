In my opinion, rather than being an outlier, President Trump’s actions regarding Iran are what we should expect from a strong American president—and the support and involvement from his cabinet in all of his policies, domestic and foreign, is what we should expect from a presidential cabinet.

I think quite a contrast to the virtue signaling, identity obsessed, “fail-up” cabinet of the previous president.

The lovely and talented Mrs. Smith and I were talking about what is taught in school and when, and in that process, I remembered learning about “gunboat diplomacy” in world history class during my sophomore year of high school. I don’t know if they even teach world history today, at least not the way I learned it.

So, I wondered if President Trump’s actions toward Iran would qualify as “gunboat diplomacy?

The phrase “gunboat diplomacy” originated during the great age of European and American imperial expansion in the nineteenth century, when powerful nations discovered they could often achieve political objectives without formally declaring war. All they had to do was sail steel and cannon into someone else’s harbor and let the other side contemplate the consequences. The mere presence of warships offshore became a diplomatic language of its own.

So, yeah, I think it would qualify.

It hasn’t been practiced in so long, none of America’s enemies take it seriously, largely because they know their greatest allies are hiding in plain sight in the American public. Their deduction is not at all unjustified. We’ve managed to cock-up many, if not most, of our military/diplomatic actions over the past many decades, thereby convincing our global opposition (and the internal dissidents) that America had mutated into the opposite of Teddy Roosevelt’s “speak softly but carry a big stick” by speaking loudly and carrying a twig.

The classic example we were taught came in 1853 when Commodore Matthew Perry sailed American “Black Ships” into Tokyo Bay under orders from President Millard Fillmore. Japan had isolated itself from the West for more than two centuries. Perry arrived with modern warships, implied force without immediately using it, and demanded trade access. Japan understood the message instantly, the result was that the ports opened. Diplomacy had arrived at the business end of a ship’s cannon.

The phrase later became associated with Theodore Roosevelt and his famous aforementioned “big stick” doctrine. Roosevelt understood something many modern foreign policy theorists try to pretend is no longer true: diplomacy only works consistently when backed by credible force. Negotiations unsupported by power are often little more than requests. Gunboat diplomacy was not necessarily about starting wars, in truth, its real purpose was often to avoid them by making the likely outcome unmistakably clear before fighting began.

That is why I think President Donald Trump’s approach toward Iran bears such a strong resemblance to the classic gunboat diplomacy of Perry and TR.

Trump’s handling of Iran has not followed the soft, carefully euphemized language and appeasement preferred by the modern foreign policy establishment. Instead, it has relied on visible military pressure, overwhelming naval presence, strategic bombing capability, sanctions, carrier groups, and unmistakable warnings delivered publicly rather than hidden behind diplomatic niceties in secret communiques. The President’s message (backed by action) has essentially been “negotiate now, negotiate later from a position of greater weakness, or FAFO and you won’t have any negotiating power at all.”

That is almost a textbook definition of gunboat diplomacy.

Critics portray this approach as reckless because modern elites have become uncomfortable with overt demonstrations of power. That’s why the soy-boys and podcast bros of the Obama era are soiling their Pampers right now. They prefer the illusion that international relations are governed primarily by international norms, conferences, and carefully worded communiqués—or in the case of Iran, peace could be bought with pallets of cash by overnight C5-M Super Galaxy air delivery.

History says otherwise. Nations still respond to leverage. Iran certainly does, even though out of the four or five power centers, the IRGC leadership is the only one that maintains the Baghdad Bob position. The regime in Tehran has spent decades operating according to raw power calculations throughout the Middle East, from proxy militias to maritime threats in the Strait of Hormuz. The Hamas Caucus and the Obamabros never learned that pretending such a regime can be managed entirely through symbolic diplomacy is more naïve than sophisticated.

Trump’s strategy appears rooted in an older and less sentimental understanding of geopolitics: peace is often preserved not by hiding strength, but by displaying it clearly enough that the other side recalculates its options and even though that does not guarantee success.

Gunboat diplomacy always carries risk. Perry could have triggered war with Japan and TR’s “Big Stick” policies did create resentment abroad—even as it expanded American power and influence. Coercive diplomacy can stabilize situations, but it can also escalate them if mismanaged. The trick is to plan and execute the plan, and never back down.

Still, I think the analogy fits.

Like the old imperial powers parking warships offshore to force a decision, Trump’s Iran policy uses visible military pressure as a negotiating instrument. The tools have evolved from steam frigates and cannons to aircraft carriers, precision missiles, and stealth technologies, but the principle remains remarkably unchanged: diplomacy backed by force speaks louder than diplomacy alone.

I’m pretty pleased America found its big stick. It is a sea change that nobody but a former real estate magnate saw coming.